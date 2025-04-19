Mallorca’s pharmacy must-haves: What you can buy without a prescription

Here’s a confession: I love pharmacies. The way they smell, the neat packs of medication lined up on the shelves, the plethora of pills, potions and other goodies that promise healing, often with the bonus of a chemical sweetness replicated only in the most sugary of sweets. Spanish pharmacies have a particular je ne sais quoi compared to those of my British homeland. Antique medicine jars (albarelos), staff in lab coats and extended opening hours that make this former out-of-hours doctor – frankly – swoon at the ease of it all.

As well as being a personal pleasure, pharmacies are a valuable resource for visitors and residents alike. You can access a range of useful and effective medications from Spanish pharmacies even without a prescription.

What are over-the-counter medicines?

Over-the-counter medicines are those that you can buy without seeing a doctor or getting a prescription. They are commonly-used medicines that can be helpful in a wide range of mild illnesses. In Spain, these medications are typically available only at pharmacies (farmacias), unlike in some countries where they can be found in supermarkets or convenience stores.

It is worth mentioning that Spanish pharmacies have developed something of a reputation among travellers for being a little lax with what they dispense without a prescription.

Recent years have, however, seen a crackdown on the purchase of unprescribed medications and pharmacies now – as in most Western countries – send those in need of prescription medications to seek medical help.

These are some of the most useful and popular medications you can buy over-the-counter. Be aware that not everyone can take these medicines, so check with the pharmacist if you have any medical conditions or regular medications.

1. Paracetamol

A good option for mild pain and the discomfort that comes with minor illnesses. It can also help relieve fevers. You can buy paracetamol for adults and children without a prescription, but follow the pack instructions carefully. In contrast to the UK and other countries where paracetamol products all typically contain the same dose, Spanish pharmacies stock a range of different strengths. This makes it easy to under- or over-dose if you aren’t careful.

2. Ibuprofen

Ibuprofen (ibuprofeno) is an anti-inflammatory used to treat pain, inflammation, fever and mild viral illnesses. Spanish pharmacies sell a standard 400mg adult dose over the counter. Be aware that this again may be different from the standard dose available in your home country.

Ibuprofen for children is also available without prescription.

3. Heartburn

Heartburn remedies are readily available. Preparations like Gaviscon (which neutralises acid) can be bought without prescription. You can also buy tablets including omeprazole, which reduce the amount of acid produced by the stomach. If your heartburn is persistent or severe, you need to see a doctor even if it settles with over-the-counter medicines. Likewise, other medical conditions can easily be confused with heartburn. Head to your nearest emergency department (A+E) or call 061 for an ambulance if your heartburn comes with chest pain, palpitations, dizziness, fainting or other worrying symptoms.

4. Allergy relief

Pharmacies sell a range of antihistamines (antihistaminicos) without prescription for mild allergies. Be aware that they can cause drowsiness. If you have a serious reaction (including lip, tongue or facial swelling, shortness of breath, throat tightness or other worrying symptoms), head to your nearest emergency department or call 061 for an ambulance.

5. Melatonin

Melatonin (melatonina) is widely used, and is the only medicine on this list which can be bought in shops including supermarkets and health food stores. Melatonin is used to relieve mild sleep problems. This is the hormone which is produced by your brain at the end of the day, helping your body to settle down and go to sleep. Follow pack instructions and do not take more than the recommended dose. Melatonin works best if you use it hand-in-hand with sleep-positive habits: avoid caffeine after midday, keep alcohol to a minimum and have a relaxing bedtime routine including some screen-free time.

6. Emergency contraception

The morning after pill (la píldora del día después) is available without prescription from pharmacies in Spain. This helps to prevent pregnancy if you have had unprotected sex or if there is a problem with your contraceptive, for example, a split condom or forgotten contraceptive pills.

If you need emergency contraception, it’s best to take it as soon as possible to ensure that it is effective, ideally within 24 hours.

When over-the-counter medicines aren’t enough

If you are unable to control your symptoms with pharmacy remedies or if you are concerned that something more serious might be going on, it’s important to see a doctor. This is especially true when it comes to children, who can deteriorate quickly. There are multiple English-speaking medical facilities on Mallorca and you should not delay attending the hospital Emergency Department if needed.