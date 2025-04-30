An interview with Kavita Parmar on the forthcoming XTANT, Mallorca, and the Future of Heritage Textiles

In the age of fast fashion and mass production, few voices have been as persistent—and impactful—as Kavita Parmar’s in calling for a reimagining of the global textile industry. A designer, activist, and social innovator, Parmar has spent more than two decades championing artisans, transparency, and ethical storytelling in fashion. She rose to international recognition through The IOU Project, a digital-first brand that provided provenance to Indian weavers by connecting them directly with global consumers through a unique QR code—long before such ideas were in vogue. The project not only pioneered traceability in fashion but also gave birth to the now ubiquitous hashtag #WhoMadeMyClothes, inspiring a wave of consciousness around craftsmanship and accountability.

Today, Parmar channels that same passion into XTANT, a platform she co-founded with Marcella Echavarría that brings together master artisans, cultural custodians, and visionary designers from around the world. With its sixth edition set to unfold in Palma from May 9th-13th, XTANT has found a natural home in Mallorca—a place as rich in textile history as it is in cultural crossroads.

I caught up with Kavita ahead of the event to learn more about XTANT’s journey, the magic of Mallorca, and why heritage textiles might just be the key to a more connected and sustainable future.

The Genesis of XTANT

Q: Kavita, you’ve been a leader in ethical fashion for years. What inspired the creation of XTANT?

Kavita Parmar: XTANT really began as a labor of love—a way to create a space for deep dialogue and collaboration between heritage artisans and modern creators. After launching the IOU Project and working closely with handloom weavers in India, I realized how urgent it was to preserve these traditional crafts, many of which were disappearing.

Our first gathering happened in Mexico City in 2020, just before the pandemic. It was intimate, emotional, and powerful. But when the world paused, it made all of us reflect. That’s when XTANT crystallized into something more long-term. It’s not just about showcasing textile heritage; it’s about creating systems of support, exchange, and innovation to help these crafts thrive in today’s world.

Q: Can you expand a little more on what exactly XTANT is?

Kavita Parmar: XTANT is a curated platform that celebrates heritage textile knowledge, ancestral wisdom, and the extraordinary craftsmanship that exists around the world. It’s part summit, part cultural immersion, and part marketplace—where artisans, designers, scholars, and changemakers come together in a truly collaborative and transformative environment.

We describe it as a space where “those who care deeply about culture, storytelling, and material memory” meet. Whether it’s through hands-on workshops, exhibitions, or conversations under the Mallorcan sun, the goal is always the same: to protect, promote, and evolve the stories woven into cloth. XTANT isn’t a trade show or a fashion week—it’s a living, breathing experience rooted in connection, intention, and respect.

Why Mallorca?

Q: What led you to choose Mallorca as the permanent home for XTANT?

Kavita Parmar: Mallorca seemed like the perfect place. It’s been at the crossroads of so many cultures and civilizations over centuries—from the Phoenicians to the Moors to the Romans. And even today, it continues to attract talent from all over the globe.

What really moved me, though, was that Mallorca has a still-surviving textile tradition—telas de llengües (which translates to ‘cloth of tongues ‘). It’s a rare kind of magic to find a living heritage craft that is still being produced in its place of origin. We knew immediately that this was where XTANT needed to grow.

The island also has the infrastructure and energy to support this kind of event. The city of Palma has been incredibly supportive, offering beautiful historic spaces like Can Vivot and Can Balaguer that make the experience truly special for our participants and visitors.

Impact on the Island and Beyond

Q: Beyond inspiration, how does XTANT benefit the island and its community?

Kavita Parmar: XTANT has become much more than a festival—it’s now a platform for cultural dialogue, economic regeneration, and conscious tourism. Every year we bring together more than 70 artisans and creatives from over 30 countries. They come to share knowledge, collaborate, and reconnect with the roots of their craft.

This brings visibility and a sense of pride to local traditions, not to mention new economic opportunities. For example, we’re working closely with local producers of telas de llengües, helping advocate for its recognition as a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage. That kind of recognition can help ensure this craft’s survival for future generations.

There’s also the ripple effect. Visitors who come for XTANT often discover local makers, buy their work, and return year after year. It’s a new kind of tourism—one that’s slower, more intentional, and more connected to place and people.

A Global Tapestry

Q: Can you highlight some of the international collaborations that XTANT has fostered?

Kavita Parmar: At XTANT, every person brings a story. And when those stories are woven together, they create something entirely new. We’ve had incredible collaborations emerge—between Moroccan designer Artsi Ifrach, Italian artist Giulia Ferraris, Indian natural dyers, and Spanish weavers. These connections go beyond aesthetics; they explore identity, resilience, and legacy.

By bringing these voices together in one place, we’re not just celebrating the past—we’re co-creating the future. And it’s a future rooted in respect, skill, and authenticity.

Looking Ahead

Q: What’s your vision for the future of XTANT—and the wider textile movement?

Kavita Parmar: Our dream is to keep expanding XTANT as a global network of changemakers. We’re launching a leadership program that brings together people from diverse fields—agriculture, tech, design, even finance—to reimagine how textiles intersect with our lives and systems.

We want to show that these ancient crafts have relevance today—not just as beautiful objects, but as blueprints for sustainable living, community resilience, and human creativity. XTANT is a reminder that we don’t have to lose our roots to move forward.

As Mallorca welcomes this vibrant gathering once more, XTANT reminds us that every thread has a story—and in the hands of visionaries like Kavita Parmar, those stories are being rethreaded into a future that both expats and locals alike can all be proud of.

General attendance is free of charge, with workshops and some activities to be purchased. For more information go to https://www.xtant.io/attendance.