Sunshine, sequins and second chances: The story of Ruda Puda

At first glance, Rudolfo Previelato might strike you as a calm, mild-mannered man with a gymnastics and fashion design background. But spend just a few minutes with him, or better yet, see him transform into the dazzling, hilarious, unapologetic drag queen Ruda Puda, and you’ll realise there’s far more glitter beneath the surface. Ruda isn’t just a character; she’s a force of joy, a lightning bolt in high heels, and the embodiment of Rudolfo’s rebirth after a life-altering diagnosis. Originally from Brazil with Italian roots, Rudolfo now lives in Palma with his German husband Marc Renner. Together, they’ve launched an event bringing glamour and laughter to the island: Drag Brunch. Hosted at the vibrant Mares Restaurant in Pueblo Español, their performances are quickly becoming a cult weekend fixture.

Rudolfo Previelato.

Little Rudolfo

But to understand Ruda Puda, you have to start with Little Rudolfo, who, long before ever stepping into stilettos, was lip-syncing in secret to Brazilian superstar Xuxa. “She was a doll,” he recalls. “Everyone wanted to be her. I cut wigs from old materials and danced in front of the TV. That was my stage.” It was, says Rudolfo, a different time. Born in 1977, his childhood was set against a backdrop of cultural conservatism. His father wanted him to play football. But one of Rudolfo’s first creations was made from a football. “I cut a football in half that my father had given me as a present and put some wool in it,“ he laughs. “That was my first wig cap.”

“I had to do all of it in private,” he says. “In my room, just for myself and not for them.” The natural flamboyance that would eventually define his life had to be hidden, until it couldn’t be anymore. In his mid-twenties, Rudolfo was diagnosed with cancer. It was a devastating blow, but also a catalyst. “Once I was better, I realised that I had to change my life. I was a competitive gymnast, but I wanted to live differently,” he explains. “Drag helped me heal. It made me happy again.” So Ruda Puda was born.

On tour around Europe.

What is Ruda Puda like? “She is fabulous, gorgeous, a sunshine drag queen!” he says, beaming. “She is a rogue rocket. She is very funny and very charismatic. Ruda is extravagant, colourful, and always shining.”

And she’s also a creator. With a degree in fashion design from Germany, Rudolfo makes all of Ruda’s costumes himself. “I studied fashion to learn to sew, cut fabric, and build everything for my body,” he says.

Marc, his partner in life and brunch, has been there from before the beginning. “I met this muscular gymnast,” Marc laughs. “I never expected a drag queen. But when Ruda arrived, it was natural. It fit.”

It’s clear they’re a team. Marc helps with logistics and business, but also offers unwavering emotional support. “I feel proud watching him on stage,” he says. “There’s so much passion and love in every show.”

While Rudolfo describes his out-of-drag self as “boring,” Ruda is anything but. “It’s a mask,” he explains. “But it’s also a release. She does things I never could.”

Ruda Puda hosting.

Drag Brunch

Their new Drag Brunch concept in Mallorca isn’t just entertainment, it’s community building. “We wanted something inclusive,” says Rudolfo. “So we created a platform. Every show includes different local queens, and even newcomers who’ve never performed before. We’re giving others the chance to find their Ruda.”

“One of our performers recently was doing drag for the first time ever,” says Marc. “We want to offer people a platform to try it out. It’s not always easy to find somewhere you can safely begin.”

Accessibility is central to their philosophy. “We’re introducing drink-only tickets now as well as the brunch option,“ Marc says. “We’re making it easier for people to come, enjoy, and be part of the magic.” You can get tickets to the next show through https://dragbrunchmallorca.eventbrite.es and get a special 10% discount with the code DRAGVIP.

Before moving to Mallorca, the couple had been living in Berlin. But the city had started to wear them down. “I just couldn’t see myself getting old in Berlin,” Marc admits. “We had a nice flat, but something didn’t feel right anymore.” During lockdown, Rudolfo was sewing face masks at home while Marc worked remotely. The quiet monotony of life indoors sparked something new. “He looked so sad,” Rudolfo recalls. “So we decided to take a break.

Rudolfo was a competitive gymnast before he created Ruda Puda.

Moving to Mallorca

They spent three weeks in Gran Canaria, returned briefly to Berlin, and then came to Mallorca. It was spring, the island was in bloom, and the contrast to grey, chilly Germany was undeniable. “When we came here, I asked him again—could you live somewhere else?” Rudolfo says. “And he said yes. In Mallorca, I can.”

The island has welcomed them with open arms. “There’s such a strong drag and queer community here,” says Rudolfo. “More supportive than anything I experienced in Germany. They help each other, and they’re full of energy. It’s beautiful to be part of it.”

For Rudolfo, drag is more than wigs and contouring. It’s about energy. “I want the audience to forget their problems and go home feeling lighter,” he says. “That’s what I aim for: surprise, joy, and connection.”

There have been career highs along the way, including a performance in the final of Germany’s Next Top Model on live television and regular drag tours across Europe. But it’s the community events, the thousand-strong theatre crowds, and the laughter-filled brunches that Rudolfo treasures most. “Drag is joy,” he says simply. “It’s healing.”

Still, the world of drag isn’t without its challenges. “Corsets, tucking, high heels, wigs—drag is pain,” he laughs. “But it’s beautiful pain.”

“It’s not makeup, it’s paint,” he adds. “I paint my face. It’s art.”

After each show, Ruda Puda vanishes into a well-deserved recovery session. “Water, sofa, legs up,” Rudolfo says. “I don’t even drink much on stage—too hard to go to the toilet when you’re tucked.”

One of Ruda Puda's looks at the Drag Brunch.

“Drag Me For a Day”

As for the future? Ruda Puda is going nowhere just yet. “She may be around for 15 more years,” Rudolfo grins. “Then I’ll be just sewing costumes. Maybe I’ll be a drag mentor. I am already offering drag makeup workshops.” In Frankfurt, Rudolfo is the academy’s first official drag queen makeup teacher. And in Mallorca, he’s introducing the idea of a “Drag Me For a Day” experience, makeup, wigs, and all. “Everyone should feel what it’s like to shine,“ he says.

Ruda Puda does more than perform. She uplifts, inspires, and, above all, reminds us that it’s never too late to become the most fabulous version of yourself. Go and see her and her fellow Queens and Kings when you can, I can guarantee you will feel joy. Her next performance is on Saturday, May 17th.