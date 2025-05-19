Art, architecture, and intimacy: Es Garatge opens as Palma’s bold new gallery space

Palma’s cultural landscape just became even richer with the grand opening of Es Garatge, the second gallery from Swedish art patron and entrepreneur Ann Wikström Mogliani. Tucked into the historic heart of Palma’s Santa Creu district, the space was unveiled on May 9 with an evening that brought together a vibrant cross-section of Mallorca’s political, artistic, and diplomatic communities. From the Balearic Minister of Culture to the Swedish Consul, all eyes were on this atmospheric venue and its bold inaugural exhibition, “Place Vendôme” by artist Blaise Reuterswärd.

From garage to gallery

The name Es Garatge is more than just a reference to the building’s former life—it’s a metaphor for reinvention. Set in what was once a humble garage, the new gallery has been lovingly transformed into what is sure to become a dynamic cultural hub while preserving the architectural soul of Mallorca. Renovated with semicircular arches, dry stone, and marès limestone this reflects the island’s heritage beautifully.

As the latest addition to the Cansalas Gallery & Art House project—launched in 2024 by Wikström Mogliani—Es Garatge is part of a growing network of artistic spaces designed to celebrate creativity, invite conversation, and encourage reflection. A third location, Es Forn, is already on the horizon for later this year.

Known for co-founding the global haircare brand Maria Nila, Ann Wikström Mogliani is no stranger to transformation herself. After decades devoted to building her family business, she returned to her artistic roots in 2018 when her son Marcus stepped in as CEO. She relocated to Mallorca and began imagining Cansalas not just as a gallery, but as a cultural movement.

An opening that signals more than art

Invited guests were welcomed into the beautifully renovated space, with the warm glow of ambient lighting and the quiet drama of Reuterswärd’s haunting works. Among those in attendance were Jaume Bauçà Mayol, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sports; Guillem Ginard of the Consell de Mallorca; and Fran Reus, President of Art Palma Contemporani.

The event served as more than a gallery opening—it was a statement about Palma’s growing reputation and aspiration as a serious contender for the title of European Capital of Culture 2031. And it’s spaces like Es Garatge that will carry that vision forward: intimate yet international, traditional yet open to new ideas.

“Place Vendôme” – A poetic meditation on masculinity

The choice of Blaise Reuterswärd for the inaugural show is quite provocative yet very fitting. A former fashion photographer for Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, Reuterswärd now resides in Mallorca and has made a quiet but impactful shift from commercial imagery to emotionally charged artworks.

His collection, “Place Vendôme,” invites viewers to contemplate male vulnerability in an age of posturing and performance. Working with natural organic materials—wine, chalk, kraft paper, and even coffee—he creates textured canvases that feel raw, intimate, and like his personality, disarmingly honest. The absurd title quote, “There are no pigeons in Place Vendome,” hints at the irony and humour interwoven through his work.

Unpretentious and refreshingly self-aware, Reuterswärd brought a touch of whimsy to the opening, clutching his charming little dog Gunter throughout—sporting an orange shoelace for a collar. His paintings reflect a compelling interplay of defiance, irony, and vulnerability, drawing inspiration from a diverse array of influences, including the reflective lyrics of Billy Corgan, the raw pulse of industrial music, the sharp commentary of contemporary political podcasts, as well as “the man in the street crossing Place Vendôme with his mobile phone glued to his ear, paying no attention to the beauty around him” as Reuterswärd explained to me during the evening.

Beyond the Canvas: A vision for cultural transformation

What sets Es Garatge apart isn’t just the quality of the work or the pedigree of its founder. It’s the layered ambition of the project. Each space in the Cansalas network offers more than exhibitions; they are immersive experiences designed to foster community. Artists’ dinners, multidisciplinary events, and architectural storytelling are central to the ethos.

Exhibition, “Place Vendôme” by artist Blaise Reuterswärd.

Wikström Mogliani is determined to show that art doesn’t have to live behind glass—it can be lived, tasted, and discussed. With Es Garatge, she offers a space where the past and present cohabit, and where art becomes a shared language, not just a solitary pursuit.

A cultural pulse in Palma

As guests spilled onto the narrow streets of Santa Creu after the opening to enjoy the delicious Champagne and canapes provided by Pomelia Sea Lab Mallorca, there was a tangible sense that something meaningful had just begun. In a world increasingly defined by noise and distraction, Es Garatge is a welcome reprieve—a space of thoughtfulness, texture, and honest expression.

Palma’s future as a European Capital of Culture is still a vision on the horizon, but nights like these make it feel increasingly within reach. And with trailblazers like Ann Wikström Mogliani at the helm, that future looks not only possible, but profoundly beautiful.