La Salle de Palma hosted the “Walking with Olivia” charity event

Photo: La Salle School

Vicki McLeod, Palma 20/05/2025
La Salle de Palma recently held a heartfelt charity event in support of Olivia, a four-year-old former student diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease, the only known case in Spain. Young pupil Olivia requires ongoing specialised treatment to help her regain mobility.

To support her and her family, the La Salle Palma educational community organised a charity afternoon open to the public. The event took place on Friday, 9 May, and offered many fun and engaging activities for children and adults.

The programme included games, creative workshops, storytelling sessions, a theatrical performance of Peter Pan, and moving testimonies from Olivia’s family. A large charity raffle also formed part of the festivities. Numerous local businesses and organisations, eager to contribute to the cause, generously supported the event.

All proceeds from the event went directly to the fundraising campaign for Olivia’s medical treatment. The school and its students said it was an excellent demonstration of solidarity and collective commitment, and a chance for the entire community to walk together with and for Olivia.

