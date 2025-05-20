La Salle de Palma hosted the “Walking with Olivia” charity event
A heartfelt community unites
La Salle de Palma recently held a heartfelt charity event in support of Olivia, a four-year-old former student diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease, the only known case in Spain. Young pupil Olivia requires ongoing specialised treatment to help her regain mobility.
Also in Holiday
- Now Ryanair asks staff to return cash from their wages in Spain
- Kanye West and Bianca Censori are once again the centre of attention in Mallorca with a controversial outfit
- Rent prices fall in the Balearics for the first time in 42 months, popular holiday municipalities suffer biggest drops
- British tourists set to face shorter queues at Palma airport in new European deal, pet passports back
- Mallorca close to agreement with Airbnb to remove illegal holiday let ads, but ...
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.