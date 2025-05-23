From the strip to the cage: Sunderland's Dan launches Fight Island in Magalluf

Originally from Sunderland, in the north-east of England, Dan’s journey has taken him from the Magalluf strip to the heart of Mallorca’s growing martial arts community — and now, to hosting his very first MMA event: Fight Island Championship this September at Pirates Adventure in Magalluf.

A Sunderland Start and a Magalluf Move

Born and raised in Sunderland’s Vartale area, Dan arrived in Magalluf at 19 and worked summers on the strip. For 15 years, he worked in security, an experience he says shaped much of his approach to life and martial arts. "Working security, you must either be a maniac or Mr Chill," he laughs. "I was one of the chillers. Martial arts taught me to stay calm in uncomfortable situations. It helps you not to lose control, whether it's a heated conversation or something more serious."

Finding a Passion for MMA

Dan’s passion for fighting began when he stumbled across a UFC DVD in HMV as a teenager. It quickly became a fascination. "I wasn’t a sporty kid — I was a bit chubby, bullied at school, never into team sports. But when I found MMA, it clicked. I loved the idea of learning about controlled violence, understanding it rather than just watching it."

Dan began training in MMA at 17, focusing later on Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a grappling and submission-based discipline notoriously difficult to master. After moving to Mallorca, however, training opportunities were limited. "Back then, getting a bus to Santa Ponsa to train felt like a mission," he admits. "I was young, a bit lazy, and not used to it being anything but a five-minute walk." It wasn’t until 2017 that he returned to regular Jiu-Jitsu training, reigniting his competitive spirit.

A Life Rebuilt Through Coaching

Like many in hospitality, COVID-19 marked a turning point for Dan. A casual request from a friend to learn kickboxing led him to begin coaching, and he soon realised he had a natural talent for it.

"Training others helped me sort my own life out. I’d been caught up in the security lifestyle, drinking too much, and my health and relationships were suffering. I thought, 'How can I train people if I can't even look after myself?' So I made some lifestyle changes." Since then, Dan has dedicated himself to building a reputation as a first-class coach, working with everyone from six-year-olds dreaming of the UFC to office workers seeking fitness and confidence.

"I love seeing people progress. It gives me a real buzz," he says. "It’s about more than fighting, it’s about discipline, attitude, and learning to be comfortable in uncomfortable situations. It’s a lesson that carries over into life."

Launching Fight Island Championship

This September 6th, 2025, Dan will launch the Fight Island Championship at Pirates Adventure in Magalluf. The night will feature several fights, mostly MMA, alongside a special Jiu-Jitsu tournament for a championship belt.

Photo: Amanda Berggren for Fit Club

"We've got fighters coming from the UK, Scotland, and Ireland, as well as from here on the island," he explains. "Mallorca has some fantastic gyms and athletes now, and they deserve a proper platform to perform on."

The event will feature a five-by-five-metre cage set on the iconic Pirates stage, with fighters making dramatic entrances from the ship’s deck. "It’s going to be exciting, high-energy, and real," Dan promises. "Not just a show, real fights, real skills."

What is MMA?

Mixed Martial Arts, better known as MMA, is a full-contact combat sport that combines techniques from various martial arts disciplines, including boxing, wrestling, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and judo. Fighters must be skilled in striking and grappling, standing and on the ground. The aim is to defeat an opponent through knockout, submission, or earning more points from judges if the fight goes far.

Photo: Amanda Berggren for Fit Club

MMA has grown into one of the fastest-rising sports globally, primarily due to the popularity of promotions like the UFC. MMA's versatility makes it unique—it demands physical strength and endurance, strategy, mental toughness, and adaptability. In the cage, no two fighters are the same, and no two fights are ever identical, creating an unpredictable and thrilling spectacle for fans and athletes alike.

A Strong Community Spirit

True to his roots, Dan also ensures the event supports local causes. During the evening, raffles will raise money for several charities, including Cancer Support Mallorca and local animal shelters—two causes close to his heart. "I’ve seen firsthand how much help is needed, whether it’s for people battling cancer or animals without homes. We’re using the platform to give something back."

VIP tables and general tickets will go on public sale on 12th July. Fighters will have the opportunity to reserve tickets for friends and family in advance, but Dan is adamant: "Once the tickets are gone, they're gone. Even my nan will need to buy her ticket in advance!" he jokes.

No Luck, Just Hard Work

Dan says the Fight Island Championship is the result of many years of fighting in bouts himself, and learning from his own experiences, what makes an event a success for the fighters, the audience and the sponsors.

"People think it’s luck. It’s not. It’s working 24/7, making sacrifices. Nothing good comes easy," he says. "I’m doing this to build something real for the fighters, community, and sport."

With the support of local gyms, fighters, and sponsors like Bob the Bed, One Stop World, and others, Fight Island Championship 22 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated combat sports events the island has seen.

