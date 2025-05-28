A new era for women's psychology

In a quiet corner of Palma, tucked away from the bustle of daily life, an innovative healing practice is quietly transforming the lives of women. Maria del Mar, founder of Beyond Psychology, is no ordinary therapist. Her work is a powerful fusion of science, soul, and ancestral wisdom, designed to guide women through profound journeys of emotional healing and self-discovery.

Maria’s own journey is at the core of her life’s mission. Having studied and lived across Europe, Asia, America, and Oceania for over 15 years, she has woven together an approach that transcends the traditional boundaries of therapy. Originally trained in physiotherapy, Maria later pursued advanced studies in holistic psychology, psychotherapy, clinical hypnotherapy, Ayurvedic medicine, and sacred sexuality. But it was her personal experience—overcoming bulimia and escaping an abusive relationship—that most deeply shaped her vision. “These experiences gave me deep empathy and a powerful understanding of the inner wounds many women carry,” she explains.

The BEYOND Method: A Holistic Framework

At the heart of her practice is the BEYOND Method, a holistic framework addressing emotional health from every angle: body, mind, energy, and spirit. Unlike conventional therapy, which often focuses solely on cognitive patterns, Maria’s integrative model blends psychological tools, hypnotherapy, and energy healing with advanced diagnostics. Working alongside Dr. Alexandra Stivaletta, who leads the medical and nutritional side, the duo creates personalised protocols based on bloodwork, hormonal assessments, and microbiome analysis to uncover physical imbalances that impact mental wellbeing.

“We don’t just treat the mind,” Maria says. “We work with the whole woman, activating healing on every level of her being.”

Somatic healing, trauma release, and ancestral work are core to her sessions. “Emotions live in the body and often in the unconscious,” she says. Through breath, movement, and presence, Maria helps women access and release deep-seated tension. Trauma is approached with careful guidance, using subconscious reprogramming and body-centered techniques. Many clients uncover inherited emotional patterns, which are released in trance or regression states. This layered work supports not just psychological healing but a recalibration of the nervous system and a return to inner safety.

The Path to Reconnection

Reconnecting with the authentic self, she explains, begins with creating a safe space. “Most of the women I work with arrive carrying invisible pain—generational trauma, disconnection from who they truly are. We peel back those layers using guided visualisations and somatic awareness. It’s not about fixing, but remembering the truth that was always there.”

Maria also speaks passionately about the sacred feminine. To her, it represents a return to the body, intuition, and creative force that lives within every woman. “It’s a reconnection with the sacred essence that was never lost, only forgotten.” Through ritual, emotional release, and energetic practices, she helps women reclaim this inner power.

Slowing Down to Remember Ourselves

In a world that celebrates logic, speed, and achievement, Maria’s work invites women to slow down and listen within. “When we lose our rhythm, we lose ourselves,” she says. Her sessions often explore themes of self-worth, inner child healing, and intuitive trust. “True connection starts with remembering that we are worthy of care, softness, and trust in our own inner voice.”

While her one-on-one work is deeply transformative, Maria also facilitates retreats and group circles that foster collective healing. “When women gather in circle, something ancient is remembered. Sharing, listening, and healing together is deeply powerful,” she says. “I see women open, release, and rise.”

For women living in Mallorca—particularly expats navigating transitions, isolation, or burnout—Beyond Psychology offers not just healing, but a sense of community and belonging. Maria creates spaces where women can share, reconnect, and rediscover joy. “Healing begins when we stop, feel, and realise we’re not alone.”

One common misconception she gently challenges is that deep healing has to be painful or dramatic. “People sometimes think alternative methods aren’t serious or scientific,” she says. “But when they feel the results in their body and emotions, the doubt dissolves.”

Experiencing the Revive Journey

Having been invited to experience her healing firsthand, I asked Maria to describe the Revive experience—a 2.5-hour journey unlike any other I’ve experienced. “We begin with deep psychological work—exploring the emotions, patterns and situations that are stealing your peace or holding you back. Then we move into hypnotherapy and regression, where we gently access the subconscious to heal early wounds—often from childhood or even from the time in the womb—that silently shape limiting beliefs and irrational fears in the present.” In my session I was surprised by a pre-birth issue arising, whilst in the womb. Something which may have been triggered by the local politics and potential war looming in Egypt where I was born, clearly affecting my Mother’s general wellbeing. Maria explained how this can instill blockages which can affect behaviour throughout our lives. She deftly worked with me to release it.

From here we moved to the treatment room, a beautifully peaceful space where I felt completely held and embraced, ready for the next stage of my healing. Using aromatherapy, thermotherapy and chromotherapy (or colour therapy), Maria guided me into a deep state of healing. She released physical tension through physiotherapy and somatic techniques, with a skilled firm yet gentle touch, helping the body let go of emotional blocks that are stored and felt in the muscles and nervous system.

Then, Maria works on the energetic body using Reiki, kundalini activation, and quantum healing techniques, concluding with shamanic guidance that connects the client to their spirit or higher self. The experience is deeply immersive, blending ancient healing arts with clinical insight and intuitive care. “It’s a sacred journey where science, energy, and spirit come together to restore peace and inner harmony,” she reflects. I left Maria’s office, or what I would prefer to call ‘Maria’s Haven’ feeling like I was floating on a cloud.

A Soulful Path to Wholeness

Maria del Mar’s work is indeed beyond psychology—it is a soulful path to wholeness. In a fast-paced world where many women feel disconnected or unseen, her practice offers not just therapy, but a remembering of who we truly are. Through her skilled and caring hands, her wisdom, and her heart, Maria invites each woman to return to herself—not as a project to fix, but as a sacred being to honour and reclaim.

The Revive Experience cost €240 for 2.5-3 hours, with others from 1.5 hours from €180 euro. In my mind more than worth it and I will certainly return. (For the men reading this – I really hope to find a male equivalent!! I’d be interested to hear your thoughts, please contact me at amanda@wellnesstraveller.co).

For more information or to book a session, visit https://beyondpsychology.es/en/.