Constanze Hill: 'Mallorca is a Place Where Dreams Can Come True'

Coach, counsellor, and former Tony Robbins collaborator Constanze Hill talks about finding love, taking bold risks, and starting again in Mallorca.

Vicki McLeod: Constanze, let’s start with your story. Can you tell us a little about who you are, what you do, and what brought you to Mallorca?

Constanze Hill: I grew up in Austria and was born blind. My parents were both counsellors, and from a young age, I saw the power of coaching and psychology to transform lives. I say ‘saw’, I mean that in the energetic sense. People have always come to me with their stories, challenges, and dreams, and I’ve had a strong intuitive ability to see where they need to go and how they might get there. That natural gift, alongside my education and training, made coaching the obvious path for me. I worked in radio for 20 years and coached on-air, then became one of 145 coaches on Tony Robbins’ international team. That was a huge experience.

Vicki: What was it like working for Tony Robbins?

Constanze: It was intense! Tony is the man who essentially invented the modern role of the life coach. He gave us powerful tools to help people get fast, lasting results. But I was working 14 clients a day, 30 minutes each. You had to be sharp. After five years, I was ready to do things on my own terms. Now, I work with just a few clients and am there when they need me, not by the clock. Some people say you can’t give that much time to your clients, but why not, if I love it?

Vicki: What brought you to Mallorca?

Constanze: Love and politics! I met my partner Sven three years ago. It’s a late love, but it’s the best one. We were both disillusioned by the growing right-wing politics in Germany and Austria. We wanted something different, something freer. I remembered Mallorca from childhood holidays and how it felt in my soul. When we brought a coaching client couple here for a retreat, Sven also fell in love with the island. We got matching tattoos of Mallorca with our names and the date. That sealed it.

Vicki: What were those first few weeks like?

Constanze: A mix of magic and madness! We drove from Germany, packed what we could into a small car, and moved into a tiny apartment in Palma. On the first day, it rained so hard we both slipped on the pavement. But we decided not to fall, literally or metaphorically. Sven went out that day, bought furniture, and made our little space feel like home. It was beautiful. But it was also tough. I didn’t know how we’d pay the rent. I had to practice what I preach and manifest what I wanted and needed.

Vicki: Can you describe a specific moment when your coaching approach helped you during those early days?

Constanze: There was a moment when the first of the month was approaching and we had no clients. I told myself, if we lose this flat, I’d rather be homeless here than in Germany. That gave me strength. I knew we had to stay. So I visualised the life we wanted, stayed calm, and took action. It worked. Things turned around by April.

Vicki: You talk a lot about manifestation. What does that mean, and how do you use it?

Constanze: People think it’s woo-woo, but it’s not. It’s practical. There are three steps. First, you must be in a relaxed state — no stress, no anger, no fear. Then you imagine your dream as if it’s already real. Not just saying “I’m thin” or “I’m rich” — that’s lying. You must feel how it will feel, imagine what people will say, what you’ll see, what you’ll do. Finally, you take action. Dreams don’t manifest without action. I listen to binaural beats every morning and evening for ten minutes and visualise. Then I get on with my day.

Vicki: Do you think Mallorca has influenced your coaching style?

Constanze: Absolutely. I want to bring people here. Coaching doesn’t need to happen in an office. I want to take couples to the beach, an escape room, or even a balloon ride. When you work with someone in real-life experiences, growth happens faster. The island has so much to offer for healing and breakthrough moments.

Vicki: What kind of people do you typically work with?

Constanze: I work with individuals and couples who are ready to move forward. I help them with fears, stress, and anger. Those are the three big blocks. Everyone wants the same core: health, joy, harmony, love, fulfilling work, financial stability, self-respect, a dream identity, and the feeling they’re living their dream life. That’s what coaching helps unlock.

Vicki: Have there been any surprises about living in Mallorca?

Constanze: Yes! I expected more calm, more laid-back vibes. But I see a lot of stress and tension in people here. Not everyone is happy. There’s still a lot of fear, anger, and pressure. It reminded me that stress is the real killer, which I work on deeply with my clients.

Vicki: What’s your take on the international community here?

Constanze: Mallorca attracts people from everywhere: Brits, Germans, Austrians, Swiss…all with stories, all looking for something. Some come to escape, some come to find something. People say there are too many coaches here, but there’s only one Constanze Hill. Everyone brings something unique.

Vicki: As someone who is blind, how have you found accessibility and life in general here?

Constanze: Spain is not great when it comes to accessibility. In Germany or Austria, blind people receive some financial support, but here, nothing. Becoming a resident is also harder than expected. It’s been three months, and we still can’t get an appointment. We underestimated that. Transferring the car and getting the ID for the blind all take time. But I don’t dwell. If you can’t change a situation, you change your perception of it. That’s key. I haven’t yet met other blind people here, but that’s because I’ve been focused on building our business. And having Sven with me always, that’s by choice, not obligation, makes a huge difference.

Vicki: What’s it like experiencing Mallorca without sight?

Constanze: I experience beauty through energy. I feel the atmosphere of places. Sven vividly describes everything to me; he paints pictures in my mind. He’s the best man on Earth. And sometimes, I think not seeing is a blessing. Eyes can be very distracting. I can sit quietly and just listen to the wind and waves and ask myself: What really matters?

Vicki: Where have you explored so far?

Constanze: We’ve been to Sineu Market — the energy was beautiful. We’ve visited Santanyí and Paguera, where there’s a great Austrian restaurant.

Vicki: What’s a perfect day for you on the island?

Constanze: I wake up with our two cats. I don’t have them yet, but I’m working on it! I would coach clients in the morning, then head to a workshop or the beach with Sven. Evenings are for breath work or music events, like at Shiva Beach Club. I love being with people and meeting new souls.

Vicki: Why do you think Mallorca draws so many people seeking a new life?

Constanze: The weather, yes. But also the energy. Mallorca is full of dreamers, doers, people who want something different. Of course, some fail. But many fail anywhere. If you have faith, take action, and don’t listen to people who tell you you can’t, you’ll make it.

Vicki: What advice would you give yourself back in December, just before the move?

Constanze: Girl, you’re going to make it. It’s going to be tough, but don’t panic. Even if we lost our flat, I told myself, I’d rather be homeless here than in Germany. That decision gave me strength. We found a way, and we always will.

You can reach Constanze via WhatsApp on +34 621 189 972