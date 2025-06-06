Skjur® is launching in Spain and is committed to natural, vegan, and effective cosmetics

The renowned German skincare brand Skjur® is preparing to enter the Spanish market by the end of this year, as announced during an exclusive presentation at the “Glam & Gather” event, held last Wednesday at The Circle in Santa Ponsa. Over 100 attendees had the chance to discover, test, and fall in love with the brand’s products.

The event brought together not only skincare enthusiasts and influencers but also entrepreneurs eager to get a closer look at a brand in full expansion—one that is committed to sustainability, wellbeing, and cutting-edge cosmetic science.

Skjur®’s product line is known for its formulation with highly effective natural ingredients, including ectoine—a protective molecule that leaves the skin soft, provides long-lasting hydration, and shields it from external environmental stressors. All products are vegan, free from silicones and mineral oils, and developed by skincare experts, meeting the highest quality standards to deliver visible results.

Following its success in several European countries, Skjur® now begins its expansion into Spain with great enthusiasm, championing conscious cosmetics tailored to the needs of even the most demanding skin.

Stay tuned for more updates from Skjur® in Spain. The revolution in natural, effective skincare is drawing ever closer.