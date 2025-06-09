A Wonderland of Wellness: The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in the Mountains of Mallorca

Last weekend, the quiet mountain slopes above Esporles came alive with colour, creativity, and community spirit as wellness practitioner Katharine Tacon, founder of Angel of Wellness, hosted a truly whimsical gathering: the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. With sweeping views across the Mallorcan woodland and a home imbued with warmth and love, Katharine and her young daughter Izzie, welcomed 30 women into an enchanting outdoor space for a magical afternoon of connection and celebration.

Preparation for the event spanned several months. Drawing on her background in event management, Katharine transformed her garden into an Alice in Wonderland-inspired haven, complete with hanging china teacups, oversized playing cards, fun sign-posting, whimsical bunting, and a beautifully styled table laden with tempting treats. Guests came adorned with hand-crafted hats—each one a unique expression of personality and fun—adding an extra layer of fun to the whimsical setting.

To support the event and help cover costs, attendees donated wellness-themed raffle prizes, while two local entrepreneurs were given the opportunity to showcase their talents. Eloisa (@eloisbakescakes) delighted guests with her handcrafted cakes, and Elita Pope Walters (@elitawcaptures) beautifully captured the spirit of the day through her lens.

Katharine opened the gathering with a light-hearted welcome poem, reminding guests of the deeper purpose behind the fun—a celebration of sisterhood, wellness, and community.

Katharine’s journey to building this community began when she moved to Mallorca nearly three years ago, knowing only a few contacts from her previous career as a chef on super-yachts. “Leaving behind a wonderful community on the mainland,” she recalls, “I knew it would take time to rebuild something meaningful here.”

In response, she founded a WhatsApp group called Angel of Wellness to keep in touch with massage and wellness clients. What began as a simple way to stay connected quickly blossomed into a vibrant online hub of over 200 members, primarily women living and working across Mallorca. The group has become a space for sharing offerings, asking questions, and finding like-minded support.

Following the success of a Christmas clothes swap last year, Katharine felt inspired to organise a summer celebration. “The idea for the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party came from a desire to see people unite,” she says. “Especially on an island like Mallorca, with so many transient, international residents, community becomes essential.”

And unite they did. The event was filled with laughter, storytelling, vibrant outfits, shared food, and a tangible sense of belonging. Far more than just a social gathering, it also highlighted the richness of the island’s wellness community—an opportunity for guests to discover local practitioners, share their holistic offerings, and experience the joy of simply being together.

For those interested in joining future events or becoming part of this supportive network, Katharine warmly invites you to connect via Instagram: @Angel.of.Wellness. Plans are already in motion for what’s next, including a sound bath session in August and another festive community gathering this Christmas.

“The mountains are coming alive,” Katharine reflects. “This isn’t just about wellness—it’s about weaving meaningful connections that support, uplift, and heal. I hope others will feel inspired to use this space for their own events in the future.”