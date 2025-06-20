Holiday health in Mallorca: Stay cool, Stay safe, Stay happy

If you’re coming to Mallorca, you’re likely planning on enjoying some sun, sea and relaxation. Most visitors enjoy an incident-free stay, but every summer, avoidable health problems still disrupt holidays for many. Whether you’re here for a weekend or a season, a little preparation and local know-how can help you make the most of your time on the island.

Sun and Heat

Mallorca’s 300 days of sunshine are a major draw, but the summer heat can be intense—even for locals. Sunburn and heatstroke are among the most common reasons tourists seek medical help. The midday sun is particularly fierce, so follow local custom: seek shade between 12 and 4pm, wear a hat, and opt for loose, light clothing. Use a high-factor sunscreen (SPF 30 or above), applied generously and often, especially after swimming or sweating. If you have fair or Northern European skin, be extra cautious.

Dehydration is another frequent problem. Carry water, sip regularly, and don’t wait until you’re thirsty. Alcohol and caffeine can worsen dehydration, so balance those drinks with plenty of water. If you feel dizzy or weak, get out of the sun and rehydrate. In hot weather, aim for 2–3 litres of water per day, and more if you’re active outdoors.

If you have air conditioning, set it to 27°C or below. Without AC, keep curtains drawn and windows closed during the hottest part of the day. Avoid long walks in the heat, especially in remote areas, and always take water with you.

Sea and Sand

At the beach, always swim between the flags and obey lifeguard instructions; red flags mean no swimming. Currents can be strong, even for confident swimmers. Never swim after drinking alcohol or taking drugs, as coordination and response times are impaired.

Pay close attention to children in and around water. For small children, one adult should always be “on duty”—don’t assume someone else is watching. Drownings can happen quickly and quietly.

Jellyfish sometimes appear along the coast, especially after storms. If you see warning signs, take extra care. If stung, rinse with seawater (not fresh water) or vinegar, remove tentacles with tweezers or a gloved hand, and soak the area in hot water for at least 20 minutes. Seek medical advice for severe reactions.

Infectious Diseases and Vaccines

No travel vaccines are required, but ensure your routine immunizations are up to date. There is no malaria or dengue here. Sandflies and mosquitoes are present, and bites can be annoying. Use insect repellent, wear long sleeves in the evening, and keep windows screened or closed at night. Leishmaniasis, a disease spread by sandflies, is rare but present in Mallorca. Prevention is key, as there’s no vaccine.

Tap water is generally safe to drink, though it may taste different from what you’re used to. Food hygiene standards are high, but be cautious with buffets and always wash your hands before eating.

Partying and Nightlife: Have Fun, Stay Safe

Mallorca’s nightlife is a big draw, but comes with risks. Alcohol measures in Spain are often larger than in other countries, and hot weather can make the effects more pronounced. Alternate alcoholic drinks with water, and don’t leave drinks unattended to reduce the risk of spiking which, though infrequent, does occur.

If you feel unwell after drinking or suspect your drink has been tampered with, go to the nearest emergency department (A&E). If you are a victim of sexual assault, seek medical help and support without delay—confidential assistance is available.

Contraception is easy to access: emergency contraception is available from pharmacies without a prescription, and condoms are widely sold.

Out and About: Weather and Adventure

Mallorca’s natural beauty is best enjoyed with a little caution. Pay attention to weather warnings from AEMET, the Spanish meteorological agency. Sudden storms (sometimes called DANAs) can cause flash flooding, especially in mountain gorges (“torrents”). If heavy rain is forecast, avoid hiking or driving in affected areas.

If you plan to explore the mountains or countryside, start early, avoid the midday heat, and always carry water and a charged phone. Let someone know your plans and stick to marked trails.

Medical Emergencies: Be Prepared

Arrange travel insurance that covers medical care and repatriation. If you’re from the UK, bring your European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) or Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) for access to public healthcare, but remember this is not a substitute for insurance.

In an emergency, dial 112 for general help or 061 for medical emergencies. Mallorca has both public and private hospitals, and many doctors speak English. Pharmacies are easy to find and can help with minor health issues or direct you to further care.

If you take regular medication, bring enough for your stay, plus a copy of your prescription and any allergies.