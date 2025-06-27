Mallorca’s best anchorages for solitude seekers

While some yachts chase the buzz of Ibiza-style beach clubs and floating gin palaces, actively seeking out the attention because they want to be seen (See the bay of Portals June – September if you don’t believe me), others crave something a little quieter. If your idea of a perfect overnight is more stars, less noise, and maybe even the sound of goat bells drifting on the breeze, you’re in luck. Mallorca is peppered with peaceful anchorages that offer serious escape-from-it-all vibes.

Note: before you charge off and start throwing your anchors about willy nilly, please make sure you check all local laws and regulations about permission and where you can and can’t chuck your pick. We have various protected areas and Posidonia beds which are strictly off limits to anchoring so do your due diligence first please and be responsible before throwing the hook and kicking back.

Let’s start in the north. Cala Murta, tucked away on the Formentor Peninsula, is a little slice of wilderness where the pine trees seem to tumble into the sea. It’s small, snug, and completely unspoiled. There are no beach bars, no jetskis (hurrah!), and very few other boats – especially if you visit outside of peak July and August. The anchorage is best suited to smaller yachts with good ground tackle. You’ll be anchoring on sand and weed in around 6 to 10 metres, and it’s well-sheltered from anything easterly. Bring your snorkel; the water here is glacier-clear. And be prepared to share your beach picnic with a donkey.

Next on the list is Cala s’Almunia in the southeast. It’s a tougher one to access, but that’s what keeps it quiet. There’s no real beach, just rocky ledges and turquoise pools. If you get in early, you can usually anchor on sand in about 5 metres. The cliffs block most wind except a strong southerly, and with no mooring buoys or services, it’s strictly BYO-everything. A dawn swim here is the kind of moment the crew remember when your guests are demanding caviar at 3am.

For those who prefer something scenic with a touch of village charm, Cala Deià on the west coast is magic. Yes, the swell can roll in here, but on calm days it’s utterly lovely. Anchor in about 8 metres over rock and patches of sand. If the swell behaves, take the tender ashore and eat at Ca’s Patro March – yes, the one from The Night Manager. Just don’t ask for a table without a reservation in August unless you enjoy disappointment. And laughing. In your face. Yeh.

If you’re seeking total solitude, consider Cala en Tugores, a remote beach on the southern tip of the island near the salt flats of Es Trenc. It’s a bit wild and exposed but doable in very settled conditions. Anchor in sand in about 4 metres and enjoy one of the most deserted beaches in Mallorca. There are no facilities, barely any people, and, being out on the west coast, the sunsets are biblical.

Add to your list Cala Figuera (the one in the north, not the fishing port in the southeast). Set beneath dramatic cliffs, it’s often bypassed because of its exposure, but in calm weather it’s a jaw-dropper. There’s space for a couple of yachts to drop the hook on sand and take in the raw, rugged beauty of the island.

A few honourable mentions: Cala Varques (if you don’t mind the odd nudist swinging their own kind of tackle, and have patience with occasional swell), Cala Castell near Pollensa (for dramatic cliff views and a Robinson Crusoe feel), and the bay at Illetas just outside Palma – now this one’s busy in the summer but it’s close enough to the city for a weekday lunch stop with surprisingly clear water, before continuing along the south coast to more private bays.

Another quick word on anchoring etiquette: respect the posidonia. Anchoring on this vital sea grass is not just frowned upon, it’s illegal in many areas. Use the posidonia maps (you can find them on the Balearic Government’s website or the free Donia app) and anchor only on sand. Also, leave no trace. These spots are special because they’re pristine. Let’s keep them that way.

Whether you’re looking to reconnect with nature or just get a decent night’s sleep away from the thud of a neighbouring yacht’s playlist, Mallorca has an anchorage for you. You just have to know where to look.