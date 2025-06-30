Balearic Bliss: Discover the Best Spas in Mallorca – Part 2

From historic hideaways to sleek coastal sanctuaries, here’s Part 2 of my guide to the best hotel spas on the island, whether you’re staying the night or simply stopping by for the day.

Northwest

La Residencia, A Belmond Hotel – Deya

Tucked between olive groves and the Tramuntana mountains’ dramatic slopes, the La Residencia spa is a haven of Mallorcan elegance and earthy tranquility. Set within the stone-clad beauty of Deya, this spa draws on the area’s artistic and natural heritage to deliver deeply restorative experiences. The light-filled treatment rooms open to the gardens, where orange blossoms and rosemary scent the air. There’s an indoor pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, and open-air massage gazebos where birdsong replaces background music. Treatments use natural ingredients and take a gentle, holistic approach to wellness.

Spa Access: Open to non-guests.

Why Go: For mountain air, Mediterranean botanicals, and refined comfort.

Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa – Puerto Soller

Perched dramatically on a cliff overlooking the glittering waters of the northwest coast, the Talise Spa at Jumeirah Port Soller is a luxurious wellness sanctuary suspended between sea and sky. This expansive spa is open to hotel guests and day visitors, offering floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of the Tramuntana mountains and the Balearic Sea. Facilities include a hydropool, hammam, sauna, ice fountain, and a peaceful relaxation terrace. Signature treatments fuse Eastern and Western techniques, with couples’ rituals like the “Oriental Ritual for Two” offering the perfect shared escape. Everything—from the oils to the atmosphere—is curated to enhance the sense of calm and connection.

Spa Access: Open to non-guests.

Why Go: For showstopping views, elevated therapies, and panoramic peace.

Central Mallorca

Finca Serena – Montuïri

Set among 40 hectares of olive trees, lavender fields, and vineyards, the spa at Finca Serena is a serene sanctuary where nature sets the rhythm. Wellness feels unhurried, elemental, and deeply connected to the land. The spa is reserved for guests and offers floor-to-ceiling countryside views, drawing the outside in. Treatments use natural ingredients and techniques rooted in balance and renewal, like “The Cure,“ a signature ritual combining a stress-relieving facial and deep tissue massage. Yoga takes place at sunrise, and the silence is as therapeutic as the therapies themselves.

Spa Access: Open to non-guests.

Why Go: To return to simplicity, stillness, and self-connection in the heart of Mallorca’s countryside.

North Mallorca

El Vicenç de la Mar – Cala Sant Vicenç

Tucked into the quiet coves of Mallorca’s northern coast, the El Vicenç de la Mar spa blends sleek coastal style with laid-back serenity. The space is awash in natural light and calming textures, designed to mirror the beauty of the Mediterranean just outside. Treatments use Natura Bissé products and are delivered with a personal touch, making each facial, massage, or ritual feel bespoke. Afterwards, retreat to the Japanese garden for quiet reflection or dip in the rooftop pool that overlooks the crystalline bay.

Spa Access: Open to non-guests.

Why Go: For elegance, privacy, and a healing ocean breeze.

Four Seasons Hotel Formentor – Pollensa

Tucked between pine forests and the sparkling waters of the Bay of Pollença, the spa at Four Seasons Formentor offers a serene retreat infused with Mediterranean charm. Designed to reflect the natural beauty of the northern coast, the space is elegant yet understated, with treatments inspired by the sea, sun, and native botanicals. Signature therapies combine cutting-edge techniques with local traditions—think sea salt scrubs, almond oil massages, and lavender-infused facials. The spa also offers bespoke wellness journeys, including yoga sessions overlooking the bay and guided nature walks through the surrounding trails. Post-treatment, guests can relax in the garden hydrotherapy pool or sip herbal tea on the terrace with sweeping sea views.

Spa Access: Open to non-guests.

Why Go: For coastal calm, nature-inspired treatments, and the refined ease of a legendary hideaway.

Northeast

Carrossa Hotel & Spa – Arta

High in the hills of northeast Mallorca, Carrossa Hotel & Spa offers a spacious, light-filled sanctuary where nature, silence, and sweeping views converge. The 1,500-square-metre wellness centre feels expansive yet grounded, with panoramic windows framing olive groves and the distant sea. Guests and day visitors can enjoy an indoor pool, Finnish and bio saunas, a steam bath, and a tranquil relaxation area. The treatments—from deep tissue massages to detox rituals using Mediterranean botanicals—are expertly delivered and deeply restorative. The vast, fully equipped gym has state-of-the-art machines and cardio zones with scenic views.

Spa Access: Open to non-guests.

Why Go: For panoramic peace, polished wellness, and a modern gym in Mallorca’s serene northeast.

Es Racó d’Artà – Arta

Es Racó d’Artà isn’t just a hotel—it’s a holistic retreat grounded in the rhythms of nature and Mallorcan tradition. Tucked in the countryside just outside Arta, this eco-forward sanctuary offers a spa experience that feels raw, elemental, and deeply personal. The architecture blends stone, wood, and earth tones, creating a seamless flow between indoors and out. Treatments here are rooted in ancient techniques and include unique water therapies like Watsu and Wata—gentle, flowing sessions performed in warm water to release tension on a cellular level. Organic products, handcrafted teas, and guided meditations complete the offering.

Spa Access: Open to non-guests.

Why Go: To reconnect with nature and yourself, and embrace wellness beyond the conventional.

South

Fontsanta Hotel Thermal Spa & Wellness – Campos

Fontsanta is more than a luxury spa—it’s a healing destination built around Mallorca’s only natural thermal waters. Nestled among salt flats and open fields near the southern coast, the spa taps into ancient subterranean springs rich in minerals that improve circulation, ease inflammation, and restore vitality. Open to both guests and day visitors, the wellness centre features thermal pools, saunas, sensation showers, and a refined treatment menu that combines therapeutic touch with high-end natural products. Wellness here is a holistic experience, with yoga classes, a sleek fitness suite, and nourishing cuisine crafted to support your body inside and out.

Spa Access: Open to non-guests.

Why Go: To soak in natural thermal waters and experience restorative wellness that feels peaceful, pure, and profoundly healing.

Zoëtry Mallorca – Llucmajor

Set within the stone walls of a 14th-century estate, Zoëtry Mallorca blends heritage, elegance, and holistic wellness into a rich sensory experience. Open to guests and day visitors, the spa offers a refined atmosphere where vaulted ceilings and historic textures meet contemporary comfort. Treatments are deeply rooted in relaxation and rejuvenation, drawing on local ingredients and international wellness practices. A highlight is the personalised wellness consultations that help tailor therapies to your needs—detox, balance, or pure indulgence. After your treatment, unwind in the heated pool or beneath the citrus trees in the ancient courtyard.

Spa Access: Open to non-guests.

Why Go: To slow down, breathe deeply, and recharge in a historic setting.

Cap Rocat – Cala Blava

Carved into the cliffs of a former military fortress, the spa at Cap Rocat is one of the most extraordinary wellness spaces in the Mediterranean. Reserved exclusively for adult hotel guests, the spa is an underground sanctuary that feels like a secret chamber—silent, shadowed, and utterly serene. Stone archways and candlelit corridors lead to a saltwater pool that glows softly in the dim light, creating an atmosphere that’s both cinematic and sacred. Treatments are sensory journeys using natural products and ancient techniques, often accompanied by the scent of essential oils and the soft echo of water.

Spa Access: Exclusively for hotel guests.

Why Go: For an unforgettable spa experience where wellness becomes something deeper—ritual, refuge, and reverence.

Mallorca isn’t just a holiday destination—it’s a sanctuary for the soul. From clifftop retreats to countryside sanctuaries, the island’s spa scene is as diverse as it is indulgent. Whether you’re a hotel guest surrendering to slow mornings or a day visitor slipping in for a few hours of bliss, these spas offer more than treatments—they offer transformation.