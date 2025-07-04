El Corte Inglés: A must-visit for luxury shopping, gourmet dining, and exclusive experiences in Palma

The El Corte Inglés department stores in Palma (Avenidas and Jaime III) are a must for all international customers who come to the city centre and want to enjoy a unique shopping and gastronomic experience. Committed to excellence in customer service, on its floors you will find a wide selection of international brands and local craftsmanship in Fashion, Accessories, Shoes, Jewellery, Watches and Cosmetics, without forgetting its select range of Home, Technology and Sports products.

In its Gourmet Club and Restaurant areas, customers will discover a culinary universe where they can choose from a selection of gourmet brands and the most exquisite local and international delicacies, all complemented by a carefully prepared gastronomic proposal.

Visitors can enjoy the best views of the city at the same time as enjoying exquisite, high-level cuisine. Photo: El Corte Inglés

Particularly attractive is the visit to the fifth floor of El Corte Inglés de Jaime III, where visitors can enjoy the best views of the city at the same time as enjoying exquisite, high-level cuisine. From there you can discover Palma’s cultural heritage, where the Cathedral stands out in particular.

El Corte Inglés evokes the essence of Spanish hospitality through its exclusive services and unique spaces, ensuring that every international customer feels truly special. It has pioneering tax-free facilities, where tax refunds can be made with ease.

Its Palma centres also have a specialised multilingual team, as well as concierge service, private rooms, personal shopper, hands-free shopping, tailor-made tailoring and the 10% Reward card, which only international customers can benefit from. Each exclusive benefit has been carefully conceived to offer an exceptional shopping experience.

In addition, El Corte Inglés offers the Yacht Provisioning service on the island, which allows customers to place their orders (for food or any other type of department store product) with delivery to their boat in any port on the island. The company also has two Yacht Provisioning shops in Puerto Portals and Port Adriano, where you can buy the products you need to go out on a yacht and enjoy the wonderful Mallorcan coast.

Another of the exclusive services offered by El Corte Inglés is the organisation of personalised events for MICE tourism groups, where in addition to enjoying a unique gastronomic proposal, you can complement it with a shopping experience in its centres with an escort service. An extraordinary way to combine a cocktail party with guests and the opportunity to make the necessary purchases on the island.