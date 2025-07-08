Soller stories: Truth, lies, and watermelons

A conversation with one Estate Agent who sold three houses last week. With another who hasn’t completed a sale in six months. How can ‘truth’ about anything be proved. We are told we are saturated and there is no parking to be had in Soller. Then I pass two empty car parks on my way to the tunnel. Your truth, my truth, gossip and troublemaking. I am confused. There are a few bitter angry people in Soller and probably all over the island. They are disappointed at the way life has worked out for them, and they want a voice. I understand that I really do, but a little verbal poison is dangerous and has repercussions.

Meanwhile the sun shines and holiday makers are here. Life along the sea front continues to be busy during the day with a bit of a dip on Tuesday and Wednesday when many cafes, restaurants and bars are shut. They can’t get enough staff to have seven day opening this year so they operate from Thursday to Monday instead. This has its repercussions as those looking for dinner on the closing days start going further afield. Many tourist friends tell me of bus trips into Palma for dinner where the bill was much less than in Soller.

Graduations

All the ceremonies for Graduations from the schools are now done. The teachers are almost at the time where they can clean the blackboard for the last time until September. The teachers work on for a few weeks after the term ends for the children, but they are looking forward to holidays now. Graduation ceremonies at the Institute of Soller were conducted in full sun. There were some real worries about the effects of the sun on the older friends who had gone to watch their grandchildren. Maybe a few awnings might be put to good use next year.

Fiestas

The Port of Soller had a great Fiesta last weekend and now L’ Horta is on the horizon. This neighbourhood fiesta has a watermelon eating contest as a major attraction. In fact, the fiesta tee-shirt for this year is full of watermelons. The bingo is also highly anticipated. This is without the ‘table laying’ contest. We all take tables into the street and lay them beautifully. The odd candelabra and all. A judging takes place and the competition to have the best dressed table is fierce. Fine china and illuminated tables are raising the stakes here. I am sure we won’t ever win but my family gives its best shot every year. Live music outside the street doors lasts till 4 am and that’s fiesta for you. My visiting niece from Los Angeles is so excited her visit coincides with fiesta. Shame her bedroom overlooks the street, but I daresay she won’t care. She’ll be dancing with the rest.

You may have noticed the motorway signage which is now telling you of car park availability in Soller. I wish I could say it was accurate and maybe it will be one day. The electronics needed for this technology to be accurate doesn’t seem to be there yet. Many visitors don’t trust it and turn up anyway. When they see the empty car park spaces on the main road, they are glad they made that decision.

Lots of talk about life in a permanent summer heatwave. Those who have choice talk of being out early and then back home, in air-conditioning from about noon. They might come out again in the evening for a bit air and exercise. All those hours in the house can become a reminder of Covid days when we were all at home. For others of course I am describing luxury, as they are working. Not everyone has an air-conditioned office and those in hospitality are often the worst off. Waiting tables on terraces in the full sun is more than hard work. Not to mention friends who work the laundries.

The average temperature in July said to be is 30 degrees falling to 21 overnight. We have already had a month of higher temperatures than that, so we watch this space for the next few weeks. More plans on how to spend those afternoons at home are underway. Keep cool friends and drink plenty of water.