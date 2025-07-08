Films in English in Mallorca for Wednesday, 9 to Thursday, July 17

Here’s this week’s English-language lineup in Mallorca (Wednesday–Tuesday), featuring the return of iconic heroes, cosmic journeys, and high-octane action. Leading the new releases for this Friday, July 11 is Superman, James Gunn’s bold reboot starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, as Clark Kent wrestles with alien identity and a world that no longer believes in old ideals. Also new on Wednesday, July 9 is Elio, Pixar’s vibrant space adventure about a boy who becomes Earth’s ambassador to an alien civilization—and must figure out who he is in the process.

Still showing are Jurassic World: Rebirth, with Scarlett Johansson leading a dangerous mission into dino territory; F1: The Movie, where Brad Pitt returns to the track in a high-stakes mentor role; 28 Years Later, Danny Boyle’s haunting sequel of survival and mutation; and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, as Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt takes on one final, personal mission.

Listings at Cinesa Festival Park and Ocine Premium in Porto Pi only run through Thursday—check back Friday for weekend updates. Artesiete Fan have yet to release their listings. Full showtimes and locations below:

For updates, check showtimes or to purchase tickets click here: Ocimax Aficine, Rivoli Aficine, Augusta Aficine, Cinesa Festival Park, Ocine Premium Porto Pi, Artesiete Fan and CineCiutat.

NEW FILMS IN ENGLISH THIS WEEK

Superman (2025)

Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult. Director James Gunn. Plot Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned. Rated PG-13. 2h 9m. Film premieres on Friday, July 11.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 12.10pm, 3.30pm & 8.40pm

in Palma: daily at 12.10pm, 3.30pm & 8.40pm Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 7.30pm & 9pm

Elio (2025)

Starring Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña and Remy Edgerly. Directors Adrian Molina, Domee Shi and Madeline Sharafian. Plot Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be. Rated PG. 1h 38m.

Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 10pm (Wed & Thu)

FILMS STILL SHOWING THIS WEEK

Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025)

Starring Scarlett Johansson, Rupert Friend and Jonathan Bailey. Director Gareth Edwards. Plot Five years post-Jurassic World Dominion, an expedition braves isolated equatorial regions to extract DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures for a groundbreaking medical breakthrough. Rated PG-13. 2h 14m.

Showtimes at Ocimax Aficine in Palma: daily at 6.05pm

in Palma: daily at 6.05pm Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Porto Pi: 12.15pm, 4.30pm & 9.15pm (Wed and Thu)

in Porto Pi: 12.15pm, 4.30pm & 9.15pm (Wed and Thu) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.30pm (Wed), 3.45pm, 6.30pm & 9.30pm (Wed & Thu)

F1: The Movie (2025)

Starring Brad Pitt, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem. Director Joseph Kosinski. Plot A Formula One driver comes out of retirement to mentor and team up with a younger driver. Rated PG-13. 2h 35m.

Showtimes at Augusta Aficine in Palma: 5pm (daily), 7.55pm (Wed & Thu)

in Palma: 5pm (daily), 7.55pm (Wed & Thu) Showtimes at Ocine Premium in Palma: 3.50pm (Wed & Thu)

in Palma: 3.50pm (Wed & Thu) Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 9.15pm (Sat, Mon & Wed)

in Palma: 9.15pm (Sat, Mon & Wed) Showtimes at Cinesa Festival Park in Marratxi: 12.20pm (Wed), 9pm (Wed & Thu)

28 Years Later (2025)

Starring Jack O’Connell, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes. Director Danny Boyle. Plot A group of survivors of the rage virus lives on a small island. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors. Rated R. 1h 55m.

Showtimes at CineCiutat in Palma: 10.15pm (Wed 9th)

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (2025)

Starring Tom Cruise, Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell. Director Christopher McQuarrie. Plot Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. Rated PG-13. 2h 49m.

Showtimes at Rivoli Aficine in Palma: daily at 8.10pm

NEW RELEASES COMING SOON

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn. Director Matt Shakman. Plot Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, the Fantastic Four must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. Rated PG-13. 1h 55m. Premiere’s on Friday, July 24.