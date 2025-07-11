You are not alone: The Vital Work of the Cancer Support Group Mallorca

What would you do if you were diagnosed with cancer, far from home, navigating an unfamiliar healthcare system, and possibly facing the journey alone? For hundreds of English-speaking residents and visitors in Mallorca, there is a lifeline—The Cancer Support Group Mallorca (CSG). Founded in 2011 by the late Krista Hyer, a certified counsellor who had experienced the pain of losing her sister to cancer, the group began humbly in response to an online question: “Is there a support group for English cancer patients on the island?” When she saw there wasn’t, Krista simply said, “Then I’ll start one.” And she did—building not just a charity, but a compassionate community. She was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in 2019 for her tireless service to British nationals overseas before her passing in 2022.

Now led by coordinator Rebecca Upton and president Bronwen Griffiths, CSG has evolved from a small chat group to an island-wide network offering everything from emotional counselling and transport to medical appointments, to wigs and wellness therapies. “When someone contacts us, they are immediately added to the group,” says Rebecca. “If there’s a need we can’t meet through a volunteer, we try to fund it.”

Rebecca, who is bilingual and bicultural after growing up in Mallorca from the age of 8, joined the group through a bit of serendipity and a whole lot of heart. “Like most people, I’ve lost loved ones to cancer. This isn’t just a job—it’s a way to make a real difference.”

Today, she remains the charity’s only part-time employee, supported by over 40 volunteers and a ten-member committee, each offering their unique talents. Linda coordinates the ‘Need to Talk’ programme, Suzanne combines nutrition expertise with counselling, Damaris leads exercise sessions, Anita heads fundraising, and others lend support through art therapy, translation, transport, and practical help.

One of the most touching stories Rebecca shared was of a gentleman in Santa Ponsa who needed daily transport for five weeks of radiotherapy. “I remember thinking, there’s no way we’ll cover all these shifts. But we did.” Another moment of collective generosity came when the group rallied to buy a laptop for a young man battling cancer who was pursuing online studies. “He was so happy,” Rebecca recalls. “We didn’t just get him a laptop—we gave him a sense of normalcy and hope.”

CSG’s services are holistic and inclusive. The group offers one-on-one and group counselling, nutritional and exercise advice, hospital and home visits, translators, and volunteers who will simply go on a walk with you, walk your dog or help with errands. While they don’t provide direct financial support, they guide patients toward resources and fill in the gaps wherever possible.

The group also offers meditation classes, massage, acupuncture, beauty treatments, even micropigmentation for hair loss, with the first session being free and the next subsidised on an individual basis. Thanks to a generous donor in Germany, they maintain a well-stocked “Wig Wardrobe,” where patients can choose wigs, scarves, and caps for free.

The artistic side of healing is not forgotten either. One of the volunteers Barbara runs the weekly art classes on Mondays and knitting sessions on Wednesdays in Bendinat which provide safe, creative spaces for patients, carers, volunteers and even anyone who just wants some company - to unwind, connect, and find support in each other. The knitting group even creates “knitted knockers”—handmade prosthetics that offer comfort to breast cancer survivors.

The Need to Talk programme—open to both patients and carers—includes private counselling, peer buddies, and grief groups like the Mosaic of Grief. As Rebecca notes, “Carers often carry their own heavy emotional load. Sometimes they’re the ones who reach out first for help.”

Despite its extensive offerings, CSG receives no government funding. Their sole annual fundraising event, Walk Against Cancer, started by Anita Vince, has become a much-loved feature on the island’s calendar. But beyond this, their survival depends on donations, private fundraisers, business sponsorships, and community goodwill. “We’ve had to get creative since Krista’s passing,” says Rebecca. “Outsourcing counselling was a big cost, but we’ve now trained some of our own volunteers to help fill the gap.”

Collaboration is also key. CSG works with Calvià Town Hall, the Govern Balear, all the public hospitals, and Spanish charities like AECC. Recently, they’ve begun working with Quirón hospitals to extend their reach even further.

Still, many people who could benefit don’t know the group exists. “We’re doing everything we can—social media, hospital drop-in centres, newspaper adverts—but we often hear, ‘I wish I’d known about you sooner,’” says Rebecca. She’s also calling for help from the tech-savvy: “We have a TikTok channel, but I don’t have time to create content—so if anyone wants to help us with video or design, we’d love that.”

So how can you help? “You can become a member for just €50 a year,” Rebecca says. “Or organise a fundraiser. Or give an hour a month to drive someone to the hospital or sit with a patient while their carer takes a break. Or just share our posts online.” Every little bit makes a difference.

And what about those who hesitate to ask for help? “There’s still a cultural stigma around receiving charity, especially in the British community,” she explains. “People think someone else must need it more. But we’re here to help anyone who needs it—no judgement, just support.”

The impact of this work is clear. “We’ve become a bridge for so many families,” says Rebecca. “Sometimes we’re the contact point for loved ones back home, helping them navigate care or, sadly, funeral arrangements. We take that burden off their shoulders.”

And the message she wants every newly diagnosed person in Mallorca to know? “Reach out. Don’t wait to contact us – you can learn so much from others, even if you don’t think you need us yet. That way we’re already there when you do.” Because cancer is of course a frightening word—but in Mallorca, you don’t have to face it alone.

Get Involved:

To support or join Cancer Support Group Mallorca, contact Rebecca Upton at

info@cancersupportmallorca.com

WhatsApp +34 659 887 455

www.cancersupportmallorca.com

Art Class: Mondays 10:30–12:30, Bendinat

Knitting Group: Wednesdays 10:30–12:30

Follow @amandabmallorca on Instagram for more stories on wellness and living life in Mallorca.