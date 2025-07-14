When is the Love Island UK season 12 final?

Season 12 of Love Island UK has been packed with bombshells, drama, surprises, unexpected shake-ups, headline-making moments, and even some on-screen tension between the host, Maya Jama, and contestant Ben. It’s safe to say that this season has firmly captured our attention.

As the end draws near, curiosity is building around when and how the show will wrap up. While ITV hasn’t officially announced a finale date, there’s strong speculation that the last episode will air on Monday, 4th August. If that’s true, fans only have a few weeks left to enjoy the drama.

The grand finale is expected to be broadcast live at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, featuring four couples as they compete for both the public’s affection and a £50,000 prize. Set in the iconic Mallorcan villa, the night will once again be hosted by Maya Jama, with viewers given the power to decide who walks away with the win.

Who is Maya Jama?

Maya Jama is a British television presenter, radio host, and media personality celebrated for her charm, sharp humour, and fashion-forward style. She initially gained recognition through roles on MTV and BBC Radio 1, and has since become a standout figure in UK entertainment.

In 2022, she took on the role of host for Love Island UK, quickly becoming a fan favourite for her confident presence and natural connection with the Islanders. Last week Maya travelled to Mallorca for the dramatic Casa Amor recoupling, sharing glimpses of her time there on Instagram—including a photo in a striking outfit captioned, "Drama in Dior for Casa Amor tonight 🌒". Beyond television, Jama is also admired for her fashion influence and advocacy work, cementing her status as a leading voice in pop culture.