Love Island: The Villa Report
When is the Love Island UK season 12 final?
This year’s Love Island UK has been nothing short of dramatic, and we don't want it to end...
The original 12 Islanders who started off Season 12 of Love Island UK | Photo: ITV
14/07/2025 09:35
Season 12 of Love Island UK has been packed with bombshells, drama, surprises, unexpected shake-ups, headline-making moments, and even some on-screen tension between the host, Maya Jama, and contestant Ben. It’s safe to say that this season has firmly captured our attention.
Also in Holiday
- New European Entry And Exit System for Britons will be in place in Mallorca this year
- The end of solo driving in Spain....minimum of two people per car
- Where to bag a bargain property in Mallorca as Spanish property prices reach record levels
- Mallorca nightlife hit by lower tourist spending and changing social trends
- The small, picturesque village in Mallorca that has won Dua Lipa’s heart: fairytale coves and nature