The Mercadona ready meal winning over Mallorca shoppers this summer

Interest in ready meals that combine quality, flavour, and nutritional value continues to grow among Spanish consumers. In recent months, various reviews have highlighted one particularly successful product from Mercadona’s ready-to-eat meals section.

Specifically, a recent study by the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU) has singled out a prepared dish that stands out from the rest thanks to its excellent value for money, freshness, and well-balanced flavours. It is a tuna empanada that has managed to position itself as the best option among a range of similar products offered by different supermarket chains in Spain.

This recognition also reflects a clear trend: today’s consumers are looking for quick solutions without compromising on quality or the overall culinary experience, and brands are responding to this demand with products tailored to meet those expectations.

The tuna empanada and its success

The tuna empanada evaluated by the OCU stands out for its use of fresh, well-selected ingredients. The study examined eight empanadas available across different supermarkets and concluded that the one analysed offers a filling with a clearly recognisable tuna flavour, avoiding that processed or tinned taste that some similar products tend to have.

Moreover, the texture of the pastry is another strong point: crisp on the outside and soft on the inside, without becoming dry or stodgy. The balance of key ingredients such as tomato and boiled egg is well achieved, with nothing overpowering, allowing the product to avoid being overly rich while maintaining a pleasant flavour profile from the first bite.

This ready meal also stands out for its versatility – it can be eaten hot or cold, making it suitable for a quick lunch, a packed meal, or even something to share on a beach day. The empanada emerges as a reliable option for those seeking fast food of superior quality without sacrificing authentic flavour.

Other high-quality ready meals

The empanada is not the only product to receive high praise in the OCU’s report. Alongside it, four other Mercadona dishes were highlighted as favourites thanks to their flavour, presentation, and balanced nutritional profile.

One standout is the teriyaki chicken with rice – a dish featuring tender pieces of chicken coated in a mild, flavourful teriyaki sauce, served with white rice. This meal has won over consumers looking for an Asian-inspired taste with the convenience of a ready-to-eat product.

The yakisoba noodles with meat and vegetables also impress with their texture and flavour. The meat remains juicy, the vegetables crisp, and the signature sauce adds a sweet-and-savoury note reminiscent of Oriental cuisine. It’s a popular choice for those after something a bit different yet still practical.

For those who prefer heartier meals, the rice with secreto ibérico (a prized cut of Iberian pork) and mushrooms offers a satisfying and well-executed option. With a selection of mushrooms such as shiitake, button, and oyster mushrooms, this dish delivers a restaurant-quality combination of flavours, with a rich and well-balanced seasoning.

Finally, the chicken curry with rice stands out not only for its exotic flavour but also for its well-considered nutritional profile – low in saturated fats and sugars, and with a significant protein content. It’s ideal for those seeking a balance between convenience and healthy eating.