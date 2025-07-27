Thomas’ Bakeshop – from challenging COVID years to the community’s favourite

Thomas from Thomas’ Bakeshop and I first met during COVID – those surreal early months when most of Palma was shut or struggling, and I was doing my best to keep my column in a magazine alive, even if it meant writing more about comfort carbs than cava and cocktails. Thomas’ Bakeshop, however, stood out for defying the doom and gloom with queues down the road and around the corner. Back then I was curious to know who was behind the legendary rye-and-fig loaf and the crunchy baguette “better than any French stick”. Now I wanted to find out what’s new…

Q: Thomas, let’s start from the beginning. You’re originally from Austria, right? What brought you to Mallorca?

Yes, I’m Austrian – a chef and pastry chef by trade. I spent many years working in the hotel and dairy industries, which took me and my Lebanese wife Michelle all over the world. Most recently we were based in Vietnam, but eventually, we felt the pull to come closer to home. We considered Southampton in the UK, but ultimately, we chose Palma. It felt right in terms of culture, climate, and opportunity.

Q: And how did your bakery journey on the island begin?

We started out in Can Pastilla over a decade ago, taking over an existing bakery that mainly served the German market with traditional bread rolls. But after a year, I wanted something different. I was drawn to Santa Catalina – it was just starting to buzz with international energy and creativity. So, five years ago, Michelle and I opened the first bakery in the area to offer something beyond the typical local breads.

Q: And you’ve certainly carved out your niche. How did things change during COVID? That’s actually when I first visited your shop...

Yes, COVID was an intense time. But while restaurants had to close, people still needed to eat – and when you’re eating at home, you need good bread. In a way, the situation reminded people of the value of real food. We stayed open for takeaway and were limited to one customer at a time, but the queues never stopped. That period really solidified our connection with the local community.

Q: Speaking of your shop – it may be tiny, but it’s full of surprises. What are some of your bestsellers these days?

Our olive bread has been hugely popular – we’ve been making it for about a year. The rye bread with figs and nuts is another favourite, and quite unique. We also do a French-style brioche with almonds and raisins that people love. And of course, our spelt breads and rye varieties are big sellers too. Our rye still comes from Germany. But it all comes and goes, increase or decrease the production based on the demand.

Q: And that amazing apple strudel! I still remember the flaky pastry and that generous cinnamon scented filling…

Ah yes, our apple strudel has its own following. But we’ve also experimented over time. In the beginning, we sold cakes, but then decided to focus more on baked goods that fit the traditional bakery concept – things like brownies, carrot cakes, and some more adventurous variations. Essentially, we don’t sell anything with cream.

Q: What about health trends? So many people are avoiding wheat now...

That’s true. We make long-fermented breads, which are much easier to digest. Even people with gluten sensitivity often tell us they feel fine eating our products. And while spelt and rye breads are seen as “healthier,” it’s really the slow fermentation that makes all the difference.

Q: You give sourdough starter away for free, I have heard. Is that right?

Yes, but only to the people who know what to do with it. Boat chefs come now and again and take some to make breads on their boats, for example.

Q: I noticed the little details outside your shop too – the books, the bench...

That’s all part of the spirit of Santa Catalina. We love the idea of people connecting, even if it’s just over a loaf of bread. The book box is our small way of giving back – take a book, leave a book, and enjoy some community.

Q: I see you have changed your logo. Your Instagram account is also fun. You seem to be moving with times well... Do you collaborate with any influencers?

No, that is not something I am interested in. It doesn’t resonate with me. I would much rather give free bread to people who really need it, like several homeless guys who pass by our shop every so often, than to those entitled personalities.

Q: I can totally relate to that! I respect you hugely for helping those who need it most.

Thanks. That’s what the community is about, at least for me. We also donate any leftover bread we might have after each day to Tardor Association that cooks for homeless people of Palma.

Q: Are you perhaps looking to expand to new locations?

No. That requires more resources and more of my time. People can pick up our bread here in Santa Catalina and at our workshop in Santa Maria (where they need to pre order). Some restaurants use our bread. We do some deliveries around Palma etc. But not everyone can have our bread and that’s ok.