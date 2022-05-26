The United Airlines director of international sales, Víctor Andrés, says that the start-up of direct flights between New York-Newark and Palma is "exceeding all our forecasts".

Speaking in Palma on Wednesday, Andrés explained that there is currently 85% average occupancy for flights in June. On some flights, this is 100%. He added: "On the 3rd of June we will start operating. We have three weekly flights scheduled from June to October. The interest that the route has aroused is palpable at the local level. Occupancy of the return flights from Palma to New York is almost complete."

United Airlines and the New York Tourism Office held a meeting with travel agencies. The importance of the new route was highlighted as it means "diversifying those that exist with Madrid and Barcelona". ​​"This is why the Palma route has our full support due to the impact it is going to have."

At the meeting, the tourism office gave details about hotels and New York's cultural, gastronomic and leisure attractions.