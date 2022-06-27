With Britons packing their bags to head to the Balearics for their summer holidays, it is worth just checking what the Covid entry requirements are for the islands and Spain in general as some countries, such as the United Kingdom, still have to comply with certain minimal requisites.

If you’re fully vaccinated, you will be able to enter Spain if your vaccination status meets the Spanish authorities’ validity period requirements. For example, if you have received a booster jab then you are considered fully vaccinated and able to enter the country.

You will also qualify as fully vaccinated if you have received two doses of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine approved for by Spanish authorities. This is only valid, however, if you have had the dose at least 14 days prior to arrival and received the last dose no more than 270 days ago.

To prove you’re vaccinated you will need to show the UK’s proof of Covid-19 vaccination form. Your NHS appointment card cannot be used to demonstrate your vaccination status.

If you are not fully vaccinated you can still travel to Spain provided that you can show either one of the following documents. Certification of having completed a negative rapid antigen test 24 hours prior to arrival or a PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival.

Documentation showing that you have had Covid in the past six months.



Children under 12 do not need to show proof of being fully vaccinated. UK travellers who have been fully vaccinated, or can show proof of recovering from a Covid infection in the past six months do not need to complete a travel form. Other passengers will be required to do this.