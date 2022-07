The third day of the easyJet cabin crew strike resulted in delays to 14 flights at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport by 1pm on Sunday - eight departures and six arrivals. There were no cancellations at Palma, but there were three at Malaga.

The easyJet strike is coinciding with the one at Ryanair. The unions yesterday announced twelve more days of industrial action by Ryanair crews this month - July 12, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 27 and 28. These will affect the ten airports in Spain where Ryanair operates; Palma is one of them.

Further strikes by easyJet cabin crew in Spain are scheduled for July 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31.