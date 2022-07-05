With large parts of the UK due for a two-week heatwave, many Britons who have yet to book a holiday may look at the news and all the travel and airport chaos and think twice about a foreign holiday this year and stay at home.

Today, the summer outlook just got worse when British Airways announced it was cancelling flights to more than 70 destinations, such as Palma, affecting 105,000 passengers from Heathrow and Gatwick airports.

Passengers will be offered an alternative flight or a full refund, according to the airline’s spokesperson. Travellers could also be entitled to cash compensation if their flight is cancelled with less than two weeks notice. But is it going to worth the worry?

Also, the Foreign Office has issued a warning to holidaymakers travelling to Spain in July.

Passengers travelling on easyJet and Ryanair flights to and from Spain could face disruption, delays and cancellations. Ryanair staff plan to strike for 12 days this month over working conditions.

Cabin crew will strike between July 12 to 15, July 18 to 21 and July 25 to 28.

The strikes will take place at 10 airports that Ryanair operates across Spain. Alicante, Barcelona, Girona, Ibiza, Madrid, Málaga, Palma, Valencia, Santiago de Compostela and Sevilla are the affected airports.

EasyJet staff are planning to strike on July 15, 16, 17, 29, 30 and 31. It's reported this will affect airports in Barcelona, Malaga and Palma.

EasyJet also announced last month it would scrap thousands of summer flights in a bid to avoid last-minute cancellations.