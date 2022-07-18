The Spanish authorities revealed that the country welcomed more than 8.2 million international passengers in June, nearing the pre-pandemic volumes.

According to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism of Spain, in June 2022, Spain reached 85.5 per cent of the levels registered in the same month in 2019 and surpassed those registered in June 2021, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

While the number of international arrivals still remained below the pre-pandemic volumes, Spain registered over three times more arrivals in June 2022 than last year. Such a significant increase has been registered this year as the country facilitated some of its COVID restrictions.

Even though Spain continued to welcome arrivals from countries all over the world, the Ministry emphasised that tourists from the United Kingdom accounted for the highest number of arrivals. One in four passengers who reached Spain in June 2022 were from the UK.

“The Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands are clearly leading the recovery of international travellers, undoubtedly favoured by the return this 2022 of the British tourists, who already represents one in four passengers. Our islands are thus approaching the pre-pandemic figures initially of high season for which we have really encouraging prospects even in the current context of rising prices,” the Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto, said, commenting on the positive figures.

According to the Ministry, the Balearic Islands registered the highest number of British tourists. In total, the Spanish airports welcomed 2,079,084 passengers from the UK.

Apart from travellers from the UK, Spain also welcomed a high number of tourists from Germany and Italy. Passengers from Germany account for the highest number of arrivals after those from the UK. A total of 1,322,410 passengers from Germany entered Spain in June 2022.

In third place stands Italy. A total of 716,042 passengers from Italy reached Spain in June 2022. The majority of them flew to Catalonia and Madrid.

Apart from the above-mentioned, Spain also registered a high number of arrivals from France. Over 647,00 passengers from France entered Spain in June 2022.

Previously, SchengenVisaInfo.com reported that Spain recovered nine out of ten international bookings made in 2019. The Secretary of Spain for Tourism, Fernando Valdés, said that the desire to travel to Spain this summer remains unchanged.

The island of Fuerteventura, Ibiza, Lanzarote, Santa Cruz de la Palma, and Malaga are the destinations that are expected to register the highest increase this summer. According to data, all these destinations will exceed the volumes registered in June 2019.