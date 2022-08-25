The Minister for Transport Raquel Sánchez, today announced the end of the obligatory use of face masks in aeroplanes, as well as the requirement to take a temperature and keep a distance at airport controls.

The minister stated that “in view of the evolution of the health emergency caused by Covid 19”, the obligatory application of operating guidelines linked to the pandemic in airports will be eliminated.

The use of face masks, the taking of temperatures and the distance between passengers at checkpoints will therefore be recommended and not made compulsory.

“With this modification we are following in the footsteps of our neighbouring countries, eliminating obstacles and therefore boosting the competitiveness of the transport sector and also of tourism,” explained the minister.