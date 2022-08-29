The spokesman for Palma City Council and councillor for Social Justice, Feminism and LGTBI, Alberto Jarabo, said today that the council “is not in favour of tourist overcrowding” claiming “what we have experienced this summer” is due to the fact that “there is insufficient preparation” and “the population has suffered the consequences”.

“Limits have to be set at the moment to tackle overcrowding, but you can’t have long periods of unemployment during the low season,” Jarabo concluded.

“So much more effort has be channeled into promoting winter tourism in resorts such as the Playa de Palma in order to maintain the high level of employment we have experienced this year as a result of tourism,” he added while repeating that Palma cannot continue to thrive off two to three extremely busy months and the excess tourism experienced this summer.