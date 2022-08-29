Palma has struggled to cope with mass tourism this summer. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The spokesman for Palma City Council and councillor for Social Justice, Feminism and LGTBI, Alberto Jarabo, said today that the council “is not in favour of tourist overcrowding” claiming “what we have experienced this summer” is due to the fact that “there is insufficient preparation” and “the population has suffered the consequences”.
