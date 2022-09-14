Britons are continuing to pay the high cost of Brexit and now warnings are being issued about expensive roaming charges for using UK mobile phones while on holiday in the European Union.

Since Brexit, UK mobile phone providers are no longer obliged to provide free roaming around the EU, and most of the main networks have reintroduced charges while abroad.

Following the summer break, some unlucky travellers were landed with a massive £1,000 bill for just one holiday, with the average of those polled into the hundreds of pounds.

35 per cent of Britons said in a survey last month they were charged extra for roaming while on holiday in the EU. Almost one-quarter (23 per cent) were in the 25-34 age bracket, while 20 per cent were aged over 65.

The poll, commissioned by the Lebara Mobile network, found most Britons were stung by data charges in Spain, France and Greece, popular holiday destinations.