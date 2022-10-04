Reactivation of foreign tourism has been more or less total. | Laura Becerra
Palma04/10/2022 09:40
In August, the Balearics attracted more foreign tourists than any other Spanish region. There were almost 2.2 million, 97% of the total in pre-pandemic 2019. These visitors represented 24.8% of the national total. In Catalonia, there were 1.9 million tourists (80% of the 2019 total). Andalusia, with 1.3 million (92%), ranked third.
