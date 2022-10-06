It is something of a coup for Mallorca, as an annual conference of American travel agents, normally held in Miami, will be held outside the US for the first time next year.

Between April 17 and 19, Mallorca will host a conference about marketing support, the decision having been announced at the Turespaña convention currently taking place in Barcelona. The Council of Mallorca's tourism councillor, Andreu Serra, says that the news is "very positive" because of the promotional impact it will have for Mallorca. It is the result, he adds, of "the intense work we have been carrying out in the north American market, thanks to the firm commitment of United Airlines to the island".

The success of the United direct route to Palma and the response of US tour operators and travel agents is what has led to the meeting taking place in Mallorca. Travel agents will be coming from New York as well as from the likes of Chicago, Los Angeles and Toronto for a conference which, Serra adds, will seek to take advantage of the United hub at Newark Liberty International Airport. "It will be a great opportunity to promote the wide range of tourist products in Mallorca and the rest of the islands."