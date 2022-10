The cruise ship MSC Grandiosa docked in Palma seven hours earlier than scheduled this morning as a result of a medical emergency, according to sources from the Port Police.

The crew informed 112 that one of the passengers was suffering serious respiratory problems and an ambulance was immediately dispatched to the port.

The ship was scheduled to dock in Mallorca at around eight o’clock this morning but by one o’clock in the morning it had arrived in port.

An ambulance was waiting for the passenger, a large man suffering from serious respiratory problems, who was taken to hospital for emergency treatment.