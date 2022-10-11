Almost a third (32%) of Travel Republic’s bookings in the past week have been for the upcoming half-term break, with nearly 40% of these trips being booked on an all-inclusive basis – up 10% on the same period in 2019.
Travel Republic said nearly half of families (46%) travelling during half-term would do so all-inclusive as opposed to 38% of couples and it is all because people want to know what they are spending as they try to combat rising inflation, energy prices and general living costs.
What is more, some industry sources have suggested that this could be the trend well into next year should the financial squeeze in the UK and other main source markets for Mallorca and the Balearics in general continue.
