After a hugely successful inaugural summer flight programme between New York and Palma this year, United Airlines are increasing their flights from the States to Spain and will be offering the most destinations of any U.S. airline as part of its transatlantic expansion.

By the 2023 summer season, United will be the second largest U.S. carrier in Spain, behind only American Airlines.

According to data obtained by Aviacionline through Cirium, United will have a capacity of 19,760 seats per week between the U.S. and Spain for summer of 2023, a 21.4% increase over the previous season’s offering.

The Chicago-based airline, unlike other carriers that concentrate much of their operations to major Spanish cities, will focus its network on leisure-oriented destinations, offering its customers more travel options for their vacations.

This summer the company inaugurated new services from Newark (EWR) to Tenerife – South (TFS) and Palma (PMI), the latter being the most profitable route for United in Spain.

The company is also preparing another new Spanish destination from its main transatlantic hub to Malaga (AGP), where it will be the only North American carrier with a non-stop connection on the Costa del Sol.