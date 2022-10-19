The Balearics, in particular Mallorca, is braced for one last surge of British tourists during the forthcoming half term before most of the hotels start closing up for the winter.

However, despite some great last minute deals to be grabbed in the UK for holidays in Mallorca, British travellers need to be aware of the fact that Spain still has a number of Covid requirements in place for arrivals from third countries such as the United Kingdom and, at the moment, they will remain in place until November 15.

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), UK travellers arriving in Spain need to show proof of one of the following:

Being fully vaccinated - to be fully vaccinated you need to ensure you’ve had your booster jab if your second dose of a two-dose vaccine (or one dose of a single-dose vaccine) was administered more than 270 days ago. Those aged 12-17 do not need to show proof of having received a booster.

A negative Covid-19 test - this can be either a PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure, or an antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to departure.

Recovery from Covid-19 in the last six months. You can use a medical certificate or recovery record to prove your coronavirus status on entry to Spain.

These requirements do not apply to children under 12 years old. All travellers, either vaccinated or unvaccinated, do not need to complete a health control form.

Passengers may be subject to additional health checks upon arrival in Spain, including a temperature check, visual health assessment or a test on arrival.

And, remember that face masks must still be worn on plublic transport, in taxis, chemists and health centre and no smoking on bar or restaurant terraces.

And, keep an eye on the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office website for any last minute changes, although that appears very unlikely at the moment.