Calls for an end of masks on planes in Spain. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma21/10/2022 12:12
The Association of Airlines (ALA) and the Spanish Confederation of Travel Agencies (CEAV) have called on the Ministry of Health to eliminate the compulsory use of face mask on planes just like the rest of other countries of the European Union have done taking into account “that the acute phase of the pandemic has been overcome, as the Government itself has acknowledged”.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.