The Balearics proved one of the most popular holiday destinations for the UK this summer, reaching near 2019 levels.

However, it has to be taken into account that a considerable number of British visitors to the region this year booked their holidays back in 2020 and had not been able to take until this year because of the pandemic, so it will be interesting to see how the British market performs next year now that the travel industry has, in theory, returned to normal.

Spanish airports received a total of 2,047,749 passengers from the UK in September.

One in four passengers from the UK visited the Balearics, and 78.5 per cent of them flew with a low-cost airline.

The number of arrivals from Germany was also high.

Data provided by the Ministry show that the country’s airports received a total of 1,305,881 passengers, 15.4 per cent of whom visited the Balearics.