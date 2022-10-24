With the reopening of borders throughout the world, it can be a little confusing to know what is currently needed for travel and what is required. If you are travelling to the USA, there are quite a few options available to travellers. Depending on your reason for travel, different visas might be preferable over others. In general, if you are simply visiting the USA as a tourist or for a blend of business meetings, conferences and tourism, the ESTA is usually the easiest travel authorisation to apply for.
What is an ESTA?
The ESTA application is a simplified travel authorisation available to most travellers from the United Kingdom and the EU. You can apply for an ESTA online, and US Customs and Border Protection will perform a rudimentary background check to assess whether you can be approved for travel. An ESTA is a digital travel authorisation, it is not actually a paper document. It is connected digitally to your passport, and your airline and airport security can use your passport number to confirm you have a valid ESTA for travel.
ESTA requirements and rules
There are a few rules to keep in mind when applying for your ESTA. The first is the reason for travel. If you are travelling for tourism, visiting family and friends, or attending a conference or business meetings. When it comes to work, as long as you are being paid by a party outside the US, then it qualifies as a business trip, which is allowed with an ESTA.
Most travellers will easily meet the ESTA requirements. There have been a few changes in the rules over the past years. Some of these rules include the following:
If you have been to Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Libya, Sudan, North Korea or Sudan after 10 March 2011, or if you have ever held the nationality of these countries, unfortunately you cannot currently apply for an ESTA.
· If you have travelled to Cuba since 12 January 2021, you will no longer be eligible for an ESTA.
In both of these situations, it is still possible to apply for a tourist visa. In which case, it is recommended to account for extra time before travelling.
