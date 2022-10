On Thursday, the cruise ship Island Princess stopped in Palma for the first time. Operated by the American Princess Cruises, this ship is something of an heir to the Pacific Princess, which brought fame to the company as it was used for the American comedy-drama series The Love Boat, which aired between 1977 and 1986.

The ship is currently in the Mediterranean after many years of having been stationed in the US. Built in France at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard, it began sailing in 2003 and has typically been used for cruises to Alaska, Panama, Mexico, Colombia and Costa Rica.

With maximum passenger capacity of 2,200, the Island Princess is not in the 'mega-cruise ship' category. The current itinerary started in Southampton. Prior to arriving in Palma, the ship had stopped in Gibraltar and Cartagena. Later on Thursday, the ship left for Palermo.