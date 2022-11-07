British airlines have recently announced that they will increase flights to the Balearics, and more specifically to Mallorca, by up to 19 % in the coming summer season.

The aim of TUI Fly, easyJet, Jet2 and the Irish airline Ryanair is to ensure air connectivity with a safe tourist destination that is in growing demand in the British market.

The outlook for next year, following the airlines’ flight schedules, is good for tour operators.

The message that will be circulating at this year’s World Travel Market is that if there is tourism next year, despite all the current uncertainties, the British will go on holiday to the Balearics.

Air connectivity is key for a destination and the fact that the number of flights is increasing is even more so.

The Council of Mallorca’s tourism chief, Andreu Serra, said: “It is very positive for the Balearics that the airlines have made a commitment to Mallorca and to consolidate this important market on the island, which is second only to Germany.”

Serra affirms that the aim of the institutions “is to ensure British tourism due to the great competition there will be next summer throughout the Mediterranean and from countries outside the Eurozone”.

Tour operators TUI UK, easyJet Holidays and Jet2 Holidays are hoping that by May there will be no geopolitical problems and that the Russian-Ukrainian war will be over.

British travel association ABTA points out that the airlines’ forecasts are very positive, but also points out that the current economic situation in the UK is very complex and trusts that the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak can change the economic strategy.

The President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, and the President of the Council of Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, have flown to London with an extensive agenda of meetings with the British tourism sector and the Minister of Industry, Tourism and Trade, Reyes Maroto.

The main aim is to drive home to the British market that Mallorca and the Balearics is a safe destination.