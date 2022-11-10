London's World Travel Market has come to an end. The three days were marked by a row about Balearic tourism promotion that was wholly political in that eyes were firmly being cast towards next May's elections, but the fair nevertheless confirmed a Balearic leadership position in the Mediterranean holiday market.

Despite the uncertainties caused by inflation and war in Ukraine, forecasts at the fair pointed to the unfaltering demand for Mallorca and the Balearics as a holiday destination. Tour operators, airlines and industry analysts highlighted air connectivity, infrastructure and security as key competitive advantages. While promotion that there was - by the Balearic tourism ministry, island councils and town halls - focused on a low-season alternative to sun and beach, it was this bread and butter of the islands' tourism which contributed to Mallorca receiving the Star Family Holidays Destination Award from the UK's Travel Bulletin.

And backing this up were awards for Star Leisure Airline and Star Short Haul Operator for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays. The company does of course serve numerous holiday destinations, but it has demonstrated high levels of commitment to the Balearics, and Mallorca in particular, over many years and is recognised for its stability and management.