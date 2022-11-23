Britons heading for the Balearics face travel chaos this Christmas.

Humphrey CarterPalma23/11/2022 11:50
The travel industry has been plagued by a wave of strikes this year as it tried to recover from the pandemic and it appear, as we near the end of the year, Britons could be facing travel chaos over the festive period as border guards at U.K. airports and ports look set to strike - which is not good news for Mallorca or the Balearics in general.

Border Force workers are among an army of civil servants at the Home Office, the Department for Transport and Defra who are threatening industrial action over the festive period in a dispute over pay, jobs and pensions.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) action will start in mid-December and continue for a month, with some workers downing tools for the entire month.

The union said the action would be tailored to cause maximum disruption across public services, including passport and border checks.