It was observable each month this summer - Spain's leading region for tourism was the Balearics, the islands having removed Catalonia from a number one position it has traditionally held. But it wasn't just that the Balearics overtook Catalonia. In terms of post-pandemic tourism recovery globally, the Balearics outpaced most other regions in the world.
Majorca tourism
Balearics tourism recovery one of the strongest in the world
Tourism in the Balearics in 2022 is well above Spain's average
