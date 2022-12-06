There are two national holidays this week - today (Tuesday) for the Constitution and Thursday for the Immaculate Conception. For many Spaniards, the two holidays offer the possibility of an extended break, and Palma is one of the destinations.

On Monday, there were large numbers of visitors in the centre of the city. Shops and restaurants registered good business that will continue until the weekend. Hotel occupancy in Palma, on average, is around 50%.

While people have been arriving in Mallorca, island residents have been leaving. The president of the Aviba travel agencies association, Francesc Mulet, says that sales for overseas trips are up by 20% compared with 2019 and by 30% compared with last year.

Popular destinations include Berlin, Munich and Vienna for the Christmas markets. With cruise operators using Palma as a base, there have been above average numbers of reservations for Mediterranean cruises. Also popular, Mulet adds, is Egypt for a cruise on the Nile.