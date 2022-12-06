Further complications are looming for British visitors heading to Mallorca and the Balearics next year thanks to Brexit.

Now, it appears that amid preparations for the launch of its new ETIAS travel permit, set to come into effect next year, the European Union (EU) has issued a warning to Britons about fake websites claiming to participate in the application process or even encouraging travellers to submit their personal information and credit card details. The ETIAS will apply to every UK and other visa-free passport holder entering the Schengen Zone as a tourist.

It is expected to reinforce Europe’s security at its external borders and, alongside the long-awaited EES – Entry and Exit System – help authorities promptly identify irregular migrants and ‘overstayers’.

But UK travellers are being targeted by fraudsters who are using false Etias application websites. Scam artists are profiting from the system by “engaging in abusive practices”, the European Union has warned.

It has published guidance stating that travellers could be lured to fake websites when applying for the Etias, Birmingham Live reports.

The document said: “This may give the false impression that the additional fee charged by the commercial intermediary is a mandatory part of the application process.”

British travellers can buy the new waiver for €7 and it will last for three years from the date it is issued. Etias stands for the European Travel Information and Authorisation System and is more accurately described as a visa-waiver rather than a visa.