The EU has announced that airlines can use special network equipment called picocell, which employs satellites to connect phones to the ground and this would allow passengers to use 5G in flight, but there could be an expensive catch.



Airlines are likely to charge for the service which may incur international roaming charges as the plane travels across borders.



That said, if you are on board a flight heading for or leaving Spain, face masks still need to be worn, so you are going to have shout down the phone, much to the delight of your fellow passengers!