Ryanair is continuing strike action into the next year in Spain. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Humphrey CarterPalma19/12/2022 15:03
The spokesperson for the Balearic government, Minister for Tourism, Iago Negueruela, today urged the management of the airlines which have announced strikes over the coming days to try to avoid stoppages and avoid disrupting travellers.

Negueruela pointed the finger at Ryanair, where the USO and Sitcpla unions are holding cabin crew stoppages until January 7.

“We hope that these industrial disputes can be resolved quickly,” he said with regard to the disputes at Ryanair, Vueling and Air Nostrum.

That said, he admitted that all industrial action is being taken across Spain so there is very little the Balearic government can actually do.

The pilots’ union Sepla has called strikes at Air Nostrum on 22, 23, 26, 27, 29 and 30 December, and 2 and 3 January, at Ryanair the strike that began months ago is set to continue and Vueling has cancelled all flights that it fears could be affected by the strike called by the Stavla union, the majority of cabin crew members, until 6 January.