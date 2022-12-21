The airline Air Nostrum has cancelled 78 domestic and international flights scheduled for Thursday and Friday, around 20% of those planned, due to the strike called by the pilots’ union Sepla.

Travellers affected by these cancellations may opt for reimbursement of tickets or relocation on alternative flights, the Valencian airline said in a statement.

The company will publish at the end of this week the flights cancelled for next week’s stoppages, which will take place on 26, 27, 29 and 30 December.

Two new days of strike action have also been called for 2 and 3 January.

The company’s management considers this strike call “totally unjustified”, which it describes as “particularly disproportionate” because the upcoming holidays are “the Christmas of reunion for many families”.

The company recalls that in the negotiation process with the pilots ‘it has already offered a wage increase for the next three years of 10 % for commanders and 13 % for second pilots’, and stresses that ‘this increase could be even higher depending on the results by objectives which are also being negotiated’.

“The proposal is above the average increase of the agreements in Spain and what other companies in the sector with better results are negotiating with their pilots”, Air Nostrum points out.

The application of the minimum services decreed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation will allow 79% of the flights scheduled for the first two days of the strikes to operate.



Customers affected by these cancellations may opt for reimbursement of their tickets or relocation to alternative flights or dates, depending on availability. In addition, fares have been made more flexible so that passengers on flights that are not cancelled can change dates if they prefer.

The airline regrets the inconvenience caused and reports that almost all passengers have already been contacted.

In addition, it appeals again to the “responsibility” of Sepla to “stop this strike, as the company still has to pay back 250 million ICO credits as well as the loan made by SEPI from the FASEE funds (Solvency Support Fund for Strategic Companies)”.