Jet2.com and Jet2holidays launched their festive holiday bookings campaign today with a 30-second advert filmed in Mallorca.

The new ads will target young couples, couples and families.

They will premiere during shows such as The Last Leg Christmas special, All Creatures Great and Small, and Coronation Street.

Each ad showcases the Jet2 customer journey and experience, from outbound flight and arrival in-destination to holiday highlights, activities and memories, set to Jess Glynne’s Hold My Hand.

They will be supported by digital, radio, press, CRM and social media campaigns.

Filmed in Mallorca, the 30-second “nothing beats a Jet2holiday” slots feature several of the island’s hotels – PortBlue Club Pollentia Resort & Spa, HM Tropical – Playa de Palma, HM Gran Fiesta – Playa de Palma, Hotel Pure Salt Garonda, HM Ayron Park and Zafiro Palace Andratx, the latter featuring as part of Jet2holidays’ Indulgent Escapes selection.