The airline Air Nostrum has cancelled 33 flights today due to the pilots’ strike called by the Sepla union, according to the list published on its website to inform customers.

These are flights from Alicante, Granada, Ibiza, Madrid, Mallorca, Minorca, Pamplona and Valencia, but also from Toulouse, Nice, Frankfurt, Bordeaux and Bologna, and the full list can be consulted on the company’s website.

Affected passengers can opt for reimbursement of their ticket or rebooking on other flights or dates, depending on availability.

The company indicates that, due to the strike, they are “forced” to cancel flights on the six days of stoppages called by Sepla for 26, 27, 29 and 30 December and 2 and 3 January 2023.

In addition to the 33 flights cancelled today, on the 27th there will be 37 flights, on the 29th there will be 34 and on the 30th of December there will be 39 flights, while in January on the 2nd 33 flights will be cancelled and on the 3rd there will be 35, a total of 211 which, added to the 78 flights on the first two days of the strike, gives a total of 289 cancelled flights.

Air Nostrum informs its customers that it has made fares more flexible so that passengers on cancelled flights can change the date if they prefer, and assures them that it is doing everything possible to offer alternative solutions to those affected.

Travellers who have purchased their tickets through iberia.com will receive a message from Iberia, the company for which Air Nostrum operates the affected flights, about the incident that has occurred; if they have purchased their tickets through a travel agency, the agency will contact customers.