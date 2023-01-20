On Friday at the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid, the view of the Spanish government was that the Balearics will enjoy an excellent tourism season in 2023.

Prime Minister Sánchez said that "if 2022 was the year of recovery, 2023 will be the year of the great boost for the tourism sector". He highlighted the direct aid received by the Balearics and the Canaries, "as they were the most affected by the pandemic", and stated that "tourism is a leading sector in job creation". "The aid provided to help the tourism business fabric has been effective."

Rosana Morillo, the secretary-of-state for tourism, described forecasts for the coming season as "very positive". "All Spanish destinations, including the Balearics, are very satisfied with the positive prospects for this year."

She added that the Spanish Tourist Offices in European capitals are receiving positive information regarding bookings in the main markets and she noted the rate of growth in Germany and the UK in particular. "There are no signs of recession in the main markets, such as the UK and Germany, which is very encouraging for the Spanish tourism industry."

Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, observed that: "Everything indicates that the forecasts are very good. We believe that 2023 will be good in all aspects - for employment and the economy."